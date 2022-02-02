Two Oregon Coast Museum Events Include ID Your Glass Float

Published 02/02/22 at 6:32 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In Coos Bay and in Lincoln City, two different history museums on the Oregon coast feature unique exhibits and events on February 19.

On the southern Oregon coast, the Coos History Museum starts off its new exhibit, Healing Hands, on February 19.

Healing Hands will explore the history of medicine in Coos County. The exhibit will feature a large sampling of the various establishments, people, tools, and continuing indigenous traditional medicinal practices that contributed to the health of southern Oregon coast communities since the 1800s.



Coos History Museum

The exhibit is located in the mezzanine gallery on the second floor of the museum and will be open through the end of the year. The public is welcome to view the exhibit during the museum's regular hours, Tuesday – Saturday from 11:00 a.. to 5:00 p.m., included with museum admission.

For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org. 1210 N Front St, Coos Bay, Oregon. (541) 756-6320.

On the central Oregon coast, the new exhibit at the North Lincoln County History Museum in Lincoln City is Float Odyssey, a look at the fishing floats that wind up on these shores, including those famed glass floats from Japan that once were common.

That exhibit opens officially on February 19 with a special event: Float Identification Day, held in conjunction with Antique and Collectible week here in Lincoln City.

“Odysseys are described as long and adventurous journeys,” the museum said. “We couldn't think of a better word to describe the epic voyages that the fishing floats in this exhibit have endured. After being used and lost at sea by fishermen, these floats were caught in the circular Pacific currents for decades until large storms forced them ashore.”

This exhibit follows some of the more extraordinary float odysseys, highlighting their place of origin, their use in the fishing industry, where and when they were found, and how they wound up in the museum's collection. Learn all about glass fishing floats through the stories of the special floats selected for this exhibit.

Dr. Nick Simpson and fellow float expert Ken Busse will be here to answer questions about the new exhibit and to help identify floats. Bring in that old glass float you have hanging in your garage or from a tree in your yard to learn its history from experts. They will be at the museum on Saturday, February 19th, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. 4907 Oregon Coast Hwy, Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-6614.

4907 Oregon Coast Hwy, Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-6614.





Coos Bay's Cape Arago



