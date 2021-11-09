Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 09/11/21 at 12:26 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Tiny Depoe Bay Has More Crammed Inside Than You Think | Central Oregon Coast

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Paradoxically rugged and thoroughly civilized at the same time, the central Oregon coast hotspot of Depoe Bay contains a dizzying array of features crammed into it and around it. Angular, even rather spiky basalt rock sits side-by-side with upscale hotel structures that soar above it all, providing consistently stunning views. Comely roadways or bridges reflect the height of architectural inspiration (such as Oregon's Conde McCullough), leading you straight into primitive forestland or secretive rocky spots, often just a jump, skip and a hop from some scrumptious coffee shop or eatery.

There are plenty of hidden places tucked away around here, even within town. And even if they're not a secret, they often feel like it.

Starting off with that crazed spouting horn of Depoe Bay, it's the only such feature in an Oregon coast city's downtown. Pictured above, it's likely the centerpiece to Depoe Bay, located right near the seawall. Don't be surprised to be surprised by it. Here, the ocean water suddenly – and almost always without any warning – fires off into the air, often soaking crowds and cars.

Within Depoe Bay, there's quite a lot going on for such a minuscule village, including loads of whale watching, shopping and the bay itself. Other amazing nature spots abound here as well – too many to mention. But the northern edge and southern edge of the city limits provide two awe-inspiring hidden rocky cliffs. One is found just behind the little strip mall (look for Vista St.), and the other at South Point Road as the road begins to wander southward, away from Depoe Bay (pictured).

A few miles to the north of Depoe Bay, almost to Lincoln City, sits wild and wondrous Gleneden Beach. Fat, thick grains of sand are one of the more peculiar things about this area's beaches: they're unusually large. The tidelines on these beaches are especially striking as well, with steep slopes ending suddenly in the tide, and causing the incoming ocean to do some fascinating stunts.


Another two miles south of there (and about two miles north of Depoe Bay proper), sit more fun and funky beaches, such as Lincoln Beach. This gives way to the vast changes in landscape, going from sandy to craggy cliffs, such as at the tiny and out-of-the-way Fishing Rock State Scenic Recreation Site (above). This is perhaps one of the state's most lovely secrets hiding in plain sight.

Just south of Depoe Bay, soon you'll encounter a bevy of insane viewpoints and other attractions, and then the high-rise basalt tower of Cape Foulweather. You can see forever and a day from here.


A ways below the cape, after some other fascinating finds too numerous to even glaze over here, another must-see is the Devil's Punchbowl. Among its other mind-blowing scenic amenities, during the winter you can watch the waters angrily swirl around this former sea cave.

Much, much more about Depoe Bay – including directions to these spots:

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





