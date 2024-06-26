Coming to Coos Bay: Celebrating Merci Train and Its History, Massive Oregon Coast Music Festival

Published 6/26/24

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Now, it's been 75 years since France sent the Merci Train over this way as a thank you for this country's part in saving it in World War II. With this in mind, the Coos History Museum (CHM) will host 75 Years of Post-war Peace: Celebrating the anniversary of the Merci Train Box Car on July 18, 2024, from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. (Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)

Also upcoming: weeks of true civilized fun with classical vibes and the Oregon Coast Music Festival all over Coos Bay.

The south Oregon coast's North Bend is the latest home of the intriguing rail car.

“Join us for an exclusive look at items from CHM’s collection, accompanied by a presentation from CHM volunteer Steve Greif,” the CHM said.

This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members.

As a thank you from France for the help of the United States during World War II, the people of that country sent over 50 rail cars filled with gifts and unique items from various parts of their land, and each train car was decorated in a specific way. Oregon's rail car from France is called the “forty & eight,” originally used in World War I to carry men or horses off to battle.





In 1949, Oregon's Merci Train rail car gift arrived in Salem. In the '60s, it was on the north Oregon coast at Astoria for three decades until '95 when it was moved to Fort Stevens State Park just south of town. In 2006, it came to North Bend, its current home.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. Pre-registration is encouraged. Reservations can be made online https://cooshistory.org/event-registration/, by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum’s front desk. Walk-ins are welcome.

Also Coming to Coos Bay Area: Oregon Coast Music Festival, July 13 - 27, 2024





It's often called the “Tanglewood” of the West Coast: the Oregon Coast Music Festival is gearing up for its 46th Season. This year marks the 31st and final year under the baton of Maestro James Paul, who has led the festival with distinction. Joining him is guest conductor Martin Majkut, adding his expertise to this musical extravaganza.

For two full weeks, classical and jazz music will resonate across Coos Bay. The festival’s diverse program includes performances at picturesque venues like Shore Acres State Park Garden, the OIMB Boat House, and the stunning Mingus Park. Additionally, Southwest Oregon Community College hosts free seminars for music enthusiasts of all ages.

Then there's the grand finale: the 80-member Festival Orchestra will deliver three captivating concerts at Marshfield High’s Auditorium. It’s a harmonious celebration that brings together musicians from near and far. See the Coos Bay Visitor site for more. MORE COOS BAY BELOW

Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts

