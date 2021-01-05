South Oregon Coast's Loeb State Park Opens to Camping

Published 05/01/21 at 5:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Brookings, Oregon) – A famed and favorite state park at the southern edge of the Oregon coast gets its camping back after a year of revenue shortfalls and COVID restrictions. Alfred A. Loeb State Park near Brookings reopens its campground on May 17, allowing visitors to once again to reserve campsites, cabins and group picnic areas starting at 6 a.m. May 3 for all stays May 17 and beyond. (Photo courtesy Oregon State Parks)

Like many state parks, a new age of electronic connectivity has changed a lot of things during the time they were out of commission. Loeb State Park's campground has 48 electrical sites, all of which had been first-come, first-serve prior to this. Now, all but five of the 48 are reservable because of high-speed connectivity in the park.

This lack of connectivity created inefficiencies and inconsistencies to the process of administering campground stays, said Coastal Region Manager Dennis Comfort.

“Adding the park to the reservation system has been a long-term goal for OPRD,” Comfort said. “It brings consistency to agency processes and to the visitor experience. Now anyone can enjoy this beautiful campground, with the peace of mind that you'll arrive and a campsite will be available.”

Reservations can be made through September 30 starting at 6 a.m. May 3 through OPRD’s partner site, oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 800-452-5687. Camping is first-come, first-served starting October 1.

Visitors should continue to follow safety protocols while visiting state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings in congested areas, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks, visit the Oregon State Parks COVID-19 FAQ page.

Alfred A. Loeb State Park is just eight miles inland from Brookings, sitting along the Chetco River. This poplar southern Oregon coast spot hosts three rustic cabins, three group picnic areas, flush restrooms and showers.

The park is nicknamed simply “Loeb” by many in the area. Alfred A. Loeb State Park features a unique set of surroundings, sitting in the midst of old growth Myrtlewood and along the placid Chetco. Owls are known to lull you to sleep here, and the Riverview Nature Trail takes you through exceptionally wild places. That trail also hosts the northernmost Redwood trees found in the U.S.

Fishing and boating are a big pastime here, along with swimming. River otters and osprey are in abundance as well. MORE SOUTHERN OREGON COAST BELOW

Cabin at Loeb

Harris Beach State Park





Crissey Field State Park



Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor near Brookings



Near Gold Beach



