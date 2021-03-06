Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

4th of July Fireworks Return to Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 06/03/21 at 5:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

4th of July Fireworks Return to Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – After getting paused last year due to COVID, Lincoln City's Fourth of July fireworks have officially returned. It's not just the big fireworks at Taft coming back but also the show over Devil's Lake on July 3. It's a double cannon of pyrotechnics for the central Oregon coast town. (Photo courtesy Jordan May)

2021 will mark the 66th year since the first fireworks at Taft, which were put on in 1955 by the Taft and DeLake Fire Department. That monster of a display has been going uninterrupted – except for 2020 amid COVID concerns.

So far, Lincoln City has been the only Oregon coast town resuming its fireworks. Florence has definitely put off the event but may hold it later in the summer.

“We are happy to see a long-standing Lincoln City tradition return after a year's hiatus.” said Lila Bradley, City Manager. “It's a nice way celebrate as we begin to return to normal with an event that takes advantage of our seven miles of beach and fresh ocean air.”

In Lincoln City, you're able to catch two fireworks shows two days in a row. The Devil's Lake fireworks happen on July 3, with a barge set up in the middle of the water and the massive mortars fired off from there – all sponsored by the Devil's Lake Neighborhood Association.

The Lincoln City Visitors Bureau suggests watching from East Devil's Lake State Park – you can't really see them from Devil's Lake State Recreation Area itself as there's a tree-covered campground there. Regatte Park is also excellent. If you have a boat, Devil's Lake will be prime viewing from the water.

The main show is at Siletz Bay, with the rockets fired off from the Salishan Spit across the bay on July 4. There, crowds gather to watch the colorful spectacle, made even more dramatic by the trails and explosions reflected in the waters of the bay. Up and down all of Lincoln City beaches and much of its inland blocks are exceptional places to watch.

See Hotels in Lincoln City for Fourth of July Availability

While the big fireworks displays may be back on, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and the City of Lincoln City remind the public that personal fireworks use on the beaches of the entire Oregon coast is not allowed. This year, extra police and other personnel will be patrolling the beaches.

One of the major concerns this year is the added potential for forest fires, which hit the central Oregon coast especially hard last year.

“I'm pleased that our residents and guests will be able to have a safe and spectacular 4th of July weekend.” said Susan Wahlke, Mayor of Lincoln City.

4th of July Fireworks over Siletz Bay is one of many safe summer events in Lincoln City.

Photo courtesy Cody Cha





Photo courtesy Cody Cha


