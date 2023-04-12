Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Bus Routes Added on Oregon Coast, Valley-to-Coast Runs

Published 12/04/23 a 4:45 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Bus Routes Added on Oregon Coast, Valley-to-Coast Runs

(Newport, Oregon) – Bus and train connections between the valley and the central Oregon coast just got a little easier, as Lincoln County Transit (LCT) recently started Sunday service from Waldport to Yachats, Sunday service on its Blue Line and it has restored some routes in eastern Lincoln County. (Near Newport - Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

LCT also said it is synchronizing some bus service with Benton Area Transit so that riders from the Oregon coast to the Valley Express can also catch the train on time out of Albany.

All of this started at the beginning of December.

It marks the first time LCT has ever offered South County and Blue Line routes with a Sunday schedule. When COVID hit, ridership decreased substantially, causing LCT to also cut Saturday service on the East County line. That has now returned.

“Saturday and Sunday service will have the same stop locations and times as weekday buses,” said Cynda Bruce, director of Lincoln County Transit.

Using NWConnector.org, you can see the lineup of bus routes between Salem, Albany and Portland, and then from those valley towns over to Astoria, Tillamoook, Lincoln City, Newport and Yachats.

Sunday service was the thing most requested by the public as they were in the planning stages.

“So we’re delighted to be able to respond in this way,” Bruce said.


Bruce said the agency is excited about these new option to riders, including the return of the routes that had disappeared. This expanded service was largely due to two main factors: driver new hires and an increase in demand.

There's still a piece of the Oregon coast transportation puzzle missing, however.

While there are a good deal of newly-hired drivers, there are still more needed. She said hiring a few more should allow them to kick off the new Waldport Loop route. Lincoln County Transit received a $224,640 grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation in 2021 to fund the city circuit, but it’s been unable to run the service without sufficient staff.

See https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/361/Transit

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


Highway 101 in Wheeler


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Little Lincoln City Motel is Historic Oregon Coast 'Motor Inn'
Features Dec Special Prices - Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City is nearly a century. Lincoln City hotels, Lincoln City reviews

Lincoln City Gets Dreamy Glow with Deck the Dock Event, Now an Oregon Coast T...
Deck the Dock event on Friday, December 1. Lincoln City events

Greater Sneaker Wave Dangers on Oregon Coast / Washington Coast: King Tides a...
10 - 14-foot swells combine with 10-foot tides

New with Upcoming Oregon Coast King Tides Includes More of Them, Photo Contes...
Four sets of dates; staggered dates for WA; photo contest; how photos are used. South coast events, Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events, events, Seaside events, Astoria events

Oregon Coast Thanksgiving? What Vacation Rentals Still Open in Rockaway Beach
Big kitchens for the big day by the beach. Rockaway Beach hotels, Rockaway Beach rentals, lodging news

As a Stormwatch Brews, Part Two of Oregon Coast Viewing Hotspots
Tumultuous highlights of Cape Meares, Oceanside, Yachats, Cannon Beach, Yachats

Vacation Homes with Kitchens in High Demand for Holiday on Oregon Coast, Here...
From Washington coast down through Depoe Bay: what vacation rentals are open. Hotel news, lodging news

Florence's Holly Jolly Folies Brings 'Warm Fuzzies' to Central Oregon Coast
Florence Events Center, December 1 ? 3. Florence events


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted