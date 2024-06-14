Lincoln City Pride Fest Causes Glow and Glitter in Oregon Coast Burgh

Published 6/14/24 at 5:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – June is officially Pride month in many places around the world and not just the U.S., celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and community in places like Australia, Hungary, the UK – and now the Oregon coast.

Lincoln City joins in the pride parties with a hefty helping of activities and events that show off an array of talents from around the Pacific Northwest. Lincoln City Pride Fest takes place on June 29, and is a family-friendly festival of riotous fun that takes place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, sponsored by Explore Lincoln City, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

The lineup of performances and activities happen both indoors and outdoors, with most participants actually from around the central Oregon coast and Lincoln City area.

In that old-timey, historic auditorium, the spotlight will shine on drag performers. Kicking off the festivities at 1:30 PM, the fabulous drag pianist Sweeney Gray will set the stage on fire. Brace yourself for the dynamic lip-syncing extravaganza by the drag queen sister duo, Mai Faye Rit & Lexi Vaughn, at 2:45 PM. Following that comes captivating performances by Portland’s own drag artists - Max Little, Mars, Given, and The Infinite Urkscape - starting at 3:45 PM.



Miss Robbie Dee

And yet there's still more frivolity to be had. Outdoors, the entertainment continues to sizzle. At 12:15 PM, the Conexión Fénix ballet folclórico dancers hit the stage, followed by the enchanting moves of the Hokus Pokie dance crew at 12:45 PM. Local singer-songwriter Kathy Redwine takes the spotlight at 1:30 PM, right after the Pedestrian Pride Parade. Get ready to groove to the modern alt-rock vibes of Katelyn Convery at 2:45 PM. And at 4 PM, it's the haunting solo violinist Miss Robbie Dee, all the way from Florence. Wrapping up the day at 4:30 PM, there's a performance by Lincoln City’s very own acoustic duo of wives, Alanna & Catherine Baumann.

The Poetry Path hosts the fun 'n funky Pedestrian Pride Parade at 1 PM, where public participation is encouraged.

“All are invited to don their most fabulous attire and join the promenade around the Lincoln City Cultural Center’s grounds in celebration of queer love and joy,” said organizers.



Kathy Powers

Hungry? Thirsty? Here's the ticket: Zeller’s Bar and Grill’s beer garden awaits, offering frosty brews and savory chowder. Then if your taste buds crave more, explore the food vendors for more central Oregon coast delights, with Bobablastic, Grub’s On, and La Wawa onhand for the culinary adventures.

The rollicking times continue as the outdoor resource and vendor fair runs from 12 PM to 5 PM, featuring over 30 booths. Discover local and regional organizations, snag unique goods, and dive into educational materials.

Indoors, let your creativity soar. Sponsored by Tah-Lume: Curiosities and Gifts, the Dance Studio invites you to craft paper crowns and contribute to a commemorative community art journal. Royalty awaits within.

For those seeking a moment of tranquility, a quiet room in the yoga studio will provide a safe space to slow down for a moment. New Moon Yoga teachers will also guide peaceful meditations, schedule to be posted on the studio door during the event.

“LC Pride Fest is a celebration of Lincoln City’s queer community, because we deserve it! It’s my hope that this festival becomes an unforgettable day full of queer joy, resilience, and love,” said organizer Zoe Vincent. “Please join us on June 29th to support our small but mighty town’s LGBTQ+ community. It’ll be all kinds of fun!”

For details or to contribute, contact Vincent at 541-994-9994, zoe@lc-cc.org.

www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted