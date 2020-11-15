Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Meteor Showers Above Oregon / Washington Coast Storms This Week

Published 11/15/20 at 6:25 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Meteor Showers Above Oregon / Washington Coast Storms This Week

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Portland, Oregon) – It may well be a moot point as little to no breaks in the stormy cloud cover are expected along the Washington or Oregon coast this week. Yet something of nearly galactic significance is happening above us: the Leonid meteor showers. Something like 20 meteors per hour are expected in and around the peak night, which means now through maybe the 18th or so.

According to Jim Todd, astronomy expert with Portland’s OMSI, they’re happening right now with the peak occurring on the 17th – on Tuesday.

“If you want to enjoy the 2020 Leonid meteor shower, go out in the hours between midnight and sunrise are best for bright meteors,” Todd said. “Fortunately, this year, the waxing crescent moon will set at early evening, providing dark skies for the Leonids.”

Unfortunately, of course, it’s a stormy time for the rest of the week, although your chances of seeing some cloud breaks may be improved in some inland areas of Washington and Oregon.

The Leonids come from the cosmic debris left over by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, caused by the fact our planet drifts through the debris field from November 7 to the 30th. On the 17th it passes through the densest part of the train of ice and dust. Todd said this leaves Tuesday and Wednesday morning as the best times to spot them. The radiant (or apparent center) of the shower will be in Leo, which is high in the eastern sky.

“According to the American Meteor Society, the Leonids are best known for producing meteor storms in the years of 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999, and 2001,” Todd said. “These outbursts of meteor activity are best seen when the parent object, comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, is near perihelion (closest approach to the sun).”

However, what we’re seeing is not the freshest material from the comet, but rather debris from earlier flyby’s.

“Unfortunately it appears that the earth will not encounter any dense clouds of debris until 2099,” Todd said. “Therefore when the comet returns in 2031 and 2064, there will be no meteor storms, but perhaps several good displays of Leonid activity when rates are in excess of 100 per hour.”

Todd said the best we here on Terra Firma can hope for is around 15 streaks per hour, at least until about 2030. Still, Todd said the Leonids are often quite bright and coming with a high percentage of long trails.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour





Meteor shower photo courtesy NASA



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Wind Warnings for Washington, Oregon Coast, Gusts up to 80; Flood Advisory
Warnings for Tuesday with the south Or coast getting the worse; flood advisories Mon / Tue for N. Or coast. South coast near 80 mph
Big Changes / Awards at Oregon Coast Hotels in Florence, Newport
Some major life events for three Oregon coast hotel businesses in Newport and Florence
Meteor Showers Above Oregon / Washington Coast Storms
This Week Something of nearly galactic significance is happening above us: the Leonid meteor showers. Sciences
What New Two-Week COVID Restrictions Mean for Oregon Coast
The order goes into effect November 18 and runs at least through December 2. Sciences
Updates: Washington / Oregon Coast Surf, Winds, Travel Issues
Throughout the Oregon coast and Washington coast, officials are urging caution this weekend through Wednesday. Weather
215 Years Ago: Lewis 'n Clark This Week on Oregon, Washington Coast
About now in 1805 the group was on the coastline but would soon see the waves. History, Astoria, Long Beach, Seaside
Before Exploding Whale, Legend of Oregon Coast's Imploding Whale
Also in Florence: if true the man 'was bound to the blubber beyond all bearable boundaries.' History. Sciences
Oregon / Washington Coast Storm Could Bring 35-Ft Waves This Weekend
High winds and wave height up to around 35 feet in some areas are possible. Weather

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Hotels
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details