Lincoln County Opens Lodging Soon; Many Oregon Coast State Parks Now

Published 05/15/2020 at 5:44 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – UPDATE: MORE OPENINGS AS OF 5/15. More parts of the Oregon coast announced upcoming openings over the next weeks, with many state parks on the southern coast and central coast allowing visitors again and Lincoln County opening up its lodgings starting around June 1. Most state parks are officially open now in Lincoln County and much of Lane County. (Above: Shore Acres State Park, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast).

This follows Wednesday’s decisions by Tillamook County to allow hotels to resume operations as of May 29 in places like Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and more. Seaside will open its beaches to locals only starting Monday.

The exact details of Lincoln County lifting its lodging ban are as yet unknown, except that there are numerous restrictions just as Tillamook County will be under (see the Tillamook County Lodgings, Seaside Beaches: N. Oregon Coast Slow Opening article). The restrictions are likely quite similar, as Tillamook County lodgings had been working with a coalition in Lincoln County with the same draft proposal. Those guildelines involved waiting 24 hours after a guest left to rent the unit again, new sanitizing methods and agreements that the lodger will be wearing a face mask in coastal towns.

The towns and villages opening back up for overnight stays on June 1 or earlier include Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and all rural areas in between. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Some will open sooner than others. Unincorporated areas of Lincoln County such as Gleneden Beach or Otter Rock will open June 1, along with Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Toledo, Siletz and Yachats. Newport opens lodgings May 23 and and Waldport on May 22.

Oregon State Parks Department (OPRD) announced on its web page over the last 24 hours that many southern Oregon coast and Lincoln / Lane County parks and accesses will be opening up. No state parks in Tillamook County or Clatsop County have been announced yet (i.e. Hug Point, Fort Stevens, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City).

Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours

Nehalem Bay State Park will be closed for the rest of the year due to renovations.

When it comes to southern and central Oregon coast parks, OPRD stipulated “do not travel far” to visit these places and that you should turn around if they are crowded. Many facilities will be closed such as picnic shelters, swimming beaches, playgrounds and fishing docks. See the OPRD Special Notices page.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

Southern coast beach accesses opening now include:

William M. Tugman State Park, Paradise Point State Recreation Site, Shore Acres State Park, Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, Sunset Bay State Park, Coquille Myrtle Grove State Natural Site, Umpqua Lighthouse State Park, Cape Arago State Park, Bullards Beach State Park, Tseriadun State Recreation Site, Humbug Mountain State Park, Pistol River State Scenic Viewpoint, Port Orford Heads State Park, Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor and the Cape Sebastian State Scenic Corridor.

Hotels in Waldport - Hotels in Yachats

Almost all parks and accesses in Lincoln County and the upper half of Lane County will be open, including those around Florence, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach and Lincoln City.

Other major attractions such as Silver Falls State Park and Smith Rock are opening as well.











