Free Nights on Oregon Coast? Lincoln City Hosts Cinco de Mayo Giveaway

Published 04/29/21 at 7:25 PM PDT

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Need a free two nights on the central Oregon coast?

Of course, you do. And free stays in Lincoln City don’t grow on trees. They are, however, possibly won with a nifty new contest held throughout the central Oregon coast town in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo.

The giveaway promotion is also a delicious one. From May 2 through May 8, eight Lincoln City-based Mexican restaurants have joined together to host this fiesta-inspired giveaway.

To enter, participants must essentially visit the one of the restaurants and take a foodie shot.

The grand prize is a A getaway for two with a two-night hotel stay, dinner for two at Puerto Vallarta restaurant, a movie night for two at The Bijou Theatre and a signature Lincoln City Glass Float.

To participate:

Follow the Culinary Center in Lincoln City on Facebook.

Visit one of the eight Mexican restaurants, either dine-in or take-out.

Capture a picture of their meal.

Submit a photo and restaurant name at ExploreLincolnCity.com/Cinco-de-Mayo.

The most creative submissions will be selected as winners.

Runner Up: Gift certificates (total value of $50) to five Lincoln City Mexican Restaurants and a signature Glass Float.

Restaurants taking part in the Cinco de Mayo giveaway are:

Puerto Vallarta: 3001 NW Hwy 101, 541.994.0300

Super Oscar’s Mexican Food: 2048 NE Hwy 101, 541.994.1161

Enrique’s Taqueria: 1509 NW Hwy 101, 541.418.5336

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant: 828 NE Hwy 101, 541996.6090

El Torito Meat Market: 304 SW Hwy 101, 541.614.0364

Calle Food Stand @ Black Squid: 3001 SW Hwy 101, 541.264.9512

La Roca: 3243 SW Hwy 101, 541.557.1812

Melo’s Taqueria: 1266 SW 50th Street, 541.614.0161

For more information please visit, please visit: www.explorelincolncity.com/cinco-de-mayo/.

