Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Free Nights on Oregon Coast? Lincoln City Hosts Cinco de Mayo Giveaway

Published 04/29/21 at 7:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Free Nights on Oregon Coast? Lincoln City Hosts Cinco de Mayo Giveaway

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Need a free two nights on the central Oregon coast?

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Of course, you do. And free stays in Lincoln City don’t grow on trees. They are, however, possibly won with a nifty new contest held throughout the central Oregon coast town in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo.

The giveaway promotion is also a delicious one. From May 2 through May 8, eight Lincoln City-based Mexican restaurants have joined together to host this fiesta-inspired giveaway.

To enter, participants must essentially visit the one of the restaurants and take a foodie shot.

The grand prize is a A getaway for two with a two-night hotel stay, dinner for two at Puerto Vallarta restaurant, a movie night for two at The Bijou Theatre and a signature Lincoln City Glass Float.

To participate:

Follow the Culinary Center in Lincoln City on Facebook.

Visit one of the eight Mexican restaurants, either dine-in or take-out.

Capture a picture of their meal.

Submit a photo and restaurant name at ExploreLincolnCity.com/Cinco-de-Mayo.

The most creative submissions will be selected as winners.

Runner Up: Gift certificates (total value of $50) to five Lincoln City Mexican Restaurants and a signature Glass Float.

Restaurants taking part in the Cinco de Mayo giveaway are:

Puerto Vallarta: 3001 NW Hwy 101, 541.994.0300

Super Oscar’s Mexican Food: 2048 NE Hwy 101, 541.994.1161

Enrique’s Taqueria: 1509 NW Hwy 101, 541.418.5336

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant: 828 NE Hwy 101, 541996.6090

El Torito Meat Market: 304 SW Hwy 101, 541.614.0364

Calle Food Stand @ Black Squid: 3001 SW Hwy 101, 541.264.9512

La Roca: 3243 SW Hwy 101, 541.557.1812

Melo’s Taqueria: 1266 SW 50th Street, 541.614.0161

For more information please visit, please visit: www.explorelincolncity.com/cinco-de-mayo/.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours


Keystone Vacation Rentals

Looking Glass Inn

The Shearwater Inn

Ester Lee Motel

 

 

 

MORE PHOTOS BELOW












More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Ghost Forest Found at N. Oregon Coast's Happy Camp a Chilling Reminder
Not a ghost forest you can normally see. Netarts, Oceanside, sciences, geology
Weirdest Science: Possible 'Ocean' Beneath the Oregon Coast, North America
Section of the Earth's crust where water does not exist in the usual forms. Geology, Sciences
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Cautious But Hopeful for Huge Centennial Event
The cautious message of 'save the date' for Saturday, August 7 was sent out. Seaside events, history
Surprise Science About the Lowly But Delish Scallop of Oregon / Washington Coast
They may be a tasty treat but they're also kind of trippy. Marine Sciences
Astoria Sunday Market Returns to N. Oregon Coast May 9
Astoria Sunday Market which will pop back into existence on May 9 for its 21st year
S. Jetty Tower and Its Beach Closed at Fort Stevens, N. Oregon Coast
The viewing tower and its beach are closed because of work being done on the jetty near Astoria
South Oregon Coast's Loeb State Park Opens to Camping
Alfred A. Loeb State Park near Brookings reopens its campground on May 17
Parts of Oregon Coast Close / Reopen to Razor Clamming, Mussels
Central coast closed to razor clams because of biotoxins, south coast reopens mussels. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted