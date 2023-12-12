Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Last-Minute, Same-Day Reservations Now At All Oregon Coast, Inland State Campgrounds

Published 12/12/23 at 5:45 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Last-Minute, Same-Day Camping Reservations Now At All Oregon Coast State Parks

(Oregon Coast) – Those wanting to make a last-minute camping reservation on the Oregon coast – or anywhere in Oregon's state park system – will soon get to do so. (Above: Cape Lookout State Park near Oceanside)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) recently announced it will have same-day booking as of January 1, 2024. 40 state campgrounds will have the new system, allowing you to check out a prospective park campsite online and then book it that day and actually straight away grab your camping spot.

OPRD said the same-day reservation system offers up a flexibility to travel at the last minute if you find there's a site available. This provides a sense of security knowing you'll have a place to stay that night as you head down the highway.

The new reservation system was originally a pilot program back in the summer, and OPRD found it worked well.

As of January 1, 2024:


South Beach State Park

Tent and RV campsites will be available for same-day online reservations right up until 11:59 p.m. the day you arrive. That means if you're in Salem or Ashland and are about to head out to the Oregon coast, you can make your reservation and arrive just before midnight.

You can also make the reservation as you're inside the park with your cell device in many circumstances, but not all.

“Visitors can also make same-day online reservations at parks statewide using mobile devices where they have cell reception or where Oregon State Parks' free, limited Wi-Fi is available,” OPRD said. “Wi-Fi is provided at most parks for reservations only and is not guaranteed to be available 24/7.”

Connectivity can vary greatly by park. Consequently, OPRD still recommends making those reservations before you arrive, which could be any Wi-Fi hotspot in the surrounding area.

There is no $8 reservation fee for same-day bookings.

Go to https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and click on "Advanced Search" to find your park.

For yurts and cabins, these still need to be reserved before 6 p.m. on the day of arrival because they require staff to assist with keys or codes.

All visitors can make reservations by calling (800) 452-5687 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Oregon's coastline is by far the busiest in the Oregon State Parks system, serving up some 1.9 million camper nights each year – across a mere 17 campgrounds. Those stats are based on one camper counting as one camper night, while a group of four staying two nights counts as eight camper nights.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com




Horsfall Beach, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Aquarium Swims in a Sea of Lights
Each Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Newport events

Florence's Holly Jolly Folies Brings 'Warm Fuzzies' to Central Oregon Coast
Florence Events Center, December 1 ? 3. Florence events

Florence Latest Oregon Coast Town to Get All-Terrain Track Chairs, Newport Soon
The sixth coastal town in Oregon that provides these

5 Quirky Facts About Wreck of Peter Iredale on N. Oregon Coast
Partying right after, shot at by a submarine, a movie set, more. History, Astoria, Warrenton, shipwreck, Seaside, Cannon Beach

Vacation Homes with Kitchens in High Demand for Holiday on Oregon Coast, Here...
From Washington coast down through Depoe Bay: what vacation rentals are open. Hotel news, lodging news

Fencing Moved Atop Oregon Coast Landmark as Cape Kiwanda Sinkhole Dangers Grow
Geologists' report indicates it needed further safety measures. Pacific City, sciences

Check Out Those Meteor Showers on Washington / Oregon Coast: Orionids Peak Soon
Peaking Oct 21 and 22, maybe 20 per hour. Sciences

Oregon / Washington Coast Flood Watches: Landslides, Road Washouts Possible
Sat and Sun: be cautious driving, large waves then sunny for king tides this week. Weather


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

Keywords: Oregon coast, Camping, Port Orford, Bandon, Coos Bay, state parks, Florence, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Warrenton