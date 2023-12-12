Last-Minute, Same-Day Reservations Now At All Oregon Coast, Inland State Campgrounds

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Those wanting to make a last-minute camping reservation on the Oregon coast – or anywhere in Oregon's state park system – will soon get to do so. (Above: Cape Lookout State Park near Oceanside)

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) recently announced it will have same-day booking as of January 1, 2024. 40 state campgrounds will have the new system, allowing you to check out a prospective park campsite online and then book it that day and actually straight away grab your camping spot.

OPRD said the same-day reservation system offers up a flexibility to travel at the last minute if you find there's a site available. This provides a sense of security knowing you'll have a place to stay that night as you head down the highway.

The new reservation system was originally a pilot program back in the summer, and OPRD found it worked well.

As of January 1, 2024:



South Beach State Park

Tent and RV campsites will be available for same-day online reservations right up until 11:59 p.m. the day you arrive. That means if you're in Salem or Ashland and are about to head out to the Oregon coast, you can make your reservation and arrive just before midnight.

You can also make the reservation as you're inside the park with your cell device in many circumstances, but not all.

“Visitors can also make same-day online reservations at parks statewide using mobile devices where they have cell reception or where Oregon State Parks' free, limited Wi-Fi is available,” OPRD said. “Wi-Fi is provided at most parks for reservations only and is not guaranteed to be available 24/7.”

Connectivity can vary greatly by park. Consequently, OPRD still recommends making those reservations before you arrive, which could be any Wi-Fi hotspot in the surrounding area.

There is no $8 reservation fee for same-day bookings.

Go to https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and click on "Advanced Search" to find your park.

For yurts and cabins, these still need to be reserved before 6 p.m. on the day of arrival because they require staff to assist with keys or codes.

All visitors can make reservations by calling (800) 452-5687 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Oregon's coastline is by far the busiest in the Oregon State Parks system, serving up some 1.9 million camper nights each year – across a mere 17 campgrounds. Those stats are based on one camper counting as one camper night, while a group of four staying two nights counts as eight camper nights.

Horsfall Beach, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

