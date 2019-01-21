'Zoom' is the Theme of Famed Central Oregon Coast Kite Festival

Published 01/21/2019 at 5:39 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – On the central Oregon coast, a great dilemma has been resolved: what to name a kite contest. In Lincoln City, the entries have been submitted and the town now has a winner of the 2019 Kite Festival Theme Contest. The theme for the two festivals of the year is Zoom!

“Zoom” was submitted by Portland resident Vicki Schmidt and will be the theme for the 2019 Summer and Fall Kite Festivals. For her creative efforts, Vicki received a signature Finders Keepers glass float.

Working through the alphabet, a new theme for the 2019 kite festival was determined using the letter “Z.” Explore Lincoln City held a naming contest throughout the month of December to find the most creative theme using that letter. Over 300 entries were submitted by kite enthusiasts from around the Pacific Northwest, with Vicki’s zooming to the top spot. Multiple entries of “Zoom” were received during the contest and Vicki’s entry was randomly selected from those entries.

June 22 and 23 is when this central Oregon coast favorite returns during the summer, always at the D River State Recreation Site. Some of the most colorful "big show" kites take flight each season. Activities during the festival include kids kite making, professional kite demonstrations and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. The festival runs from 10 am to 4 pm each day and features fun for the entire family.

For more information about the Summer Kite Festival, visit ExploreLincolnCity.com or call 541-996-1274.

Also in Lincoln City:





Right on the famed D River - with ocean views – is the Inn at Lincoln City. And just a block from the beach. Completely redone, the place now has elegant guest rooms that come in a wide range, from smaller to those with views and whirlpool tubs. ADA-defined service animal-friendly. Copious complimentary breakfast in the morning, free wi-fi, a business center, accessible elevator, a sizable DVD library, pets allowed and a 24-hour lobby catering to your needs. The entrance is a grand beauty all its own. You get access to a lakeside fire pit, perfect for those light breezes of evening and s’mores. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here.

In the historic Taft District of Lincoln City sits the Looking Glass Inn, right across from Siletz Bay. Enjoy a Cape Cod-style inn, just steps away from a wonderful beach perfect for walking, exploring, building sand castles, and playing in the water. Many have expansive bay and ocean views and spacious layouts. You’ll find such amenities as whirlpools, gas fireplaces, kitchens and some rooms with decks. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com.

The Ocean Terrace Condominiums has luxury condo-style rooms that overlook the ocean from a dramatic cliff top, resulting in constantly wowing views. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside and get a little closer. Each suite contains a separate bedroom, full kitchen, TV in the living room and each bedroom, DVD player, bedding, towels, and basic cooking items. Each is decorated in their unique way, and you may find: hardwood floors, wi-fi, library ceiling, fine cabinetry, books and more. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com

