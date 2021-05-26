Juneteenth Celebration on S. Oregon Coast Goes Live With People

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One event on the south Oregon coast event is gearing up to celebrate a powerful yet overlooked moment in history while also doing so with real people this time. It's an occasion both somber and worthy of a party. (Above: the Hollerin' Place in Coos Bay, courtesy City of Coos Bay)

Coos Bay's Coos History Museum has partnered with the Alonzo Tucker Task Force Committee to host the town's first ever Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday June 19, 2021. Participation will be available both online and in person – a welcome sign of life for the Oregon coast.

Juneteenth happened on June 19, 1865 when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free - over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863. It's also known as Jubilee Day or Freedom Day, and is the oldest national celebration marking the ending of slavery in the United States. While widely celebrated throughout the U.S. it's still not a moment known by everybody, providing a moving history lesson.

This year's Oregon coast Juneteenth Celebration Itinerary:

Tuesday, June 15

Juneteenth Special Edition Tuesday Talk, 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Learn: A livestream webinar discussing the history, education, culture and significance on Juneteenth featuring special guest panelists:

Dr. Carol Bunch Davis, Texas A&M University, Galveston

Heather Coleman-Cox, Juneteenth Oregon

Jamar Ruff, Coos Head Food Co-Op and United Way of Southwestern Oregon

Taylor Stewart, Oregon Remembrance Project

Saturday, June 19 10am- 5pm

Unveiling Ceremony, 10:00am - 11:00am

Witness: The unveiling of the Equal Justice Initiative Historical Marker acknowledging the lynching of Alonzo Tucker in Coos Bay, Oregon and lynching throughout United States history. This portion of the event will be live-streamed. Check website for updates regarding in-person attendance.

Community Word Cloud, 10:00am - 5:00pm

Participate: Lend your words to our community word cloud. We invite event participants to help us commemorate this new event by contributing to a word cloud which will be made into digital artwork and a banner after the event. You can contribute online or in-person at the museum.

FREE Day at the Museum, 11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience: Visit Coos History Museum anytime throughout the day to celebrate Juneteenth with family and friends. Free entrance all day, the first 200 visitors will receive a Juneteenth take home kit featuring decorations, educational materials, swag and more. Check out the live music, the new Alonzo Tucker marker and story and enjoy our museum's exhibits.

Covid-19 Guidelines for Juneteenth:

"Please check our website and Facebook pages for more specific information regarding in-person attendance, we will update frequently to ensure we meet current Covid-19 guidelines for this event. Please maintain physical distancing and keep each other safe," said organizers.

Coos Bay, Oregon. https://cooshistory.org/juneteenth-celebration/ 541-756-6320. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Mingus Park, Coos Bay



North Bend in the '60s, courtesy Coos History Museum





Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, Charleston, North Bend

