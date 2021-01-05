S. Jetty Tower and Its Beach Closed at Fort Stevens, N. Oregon Coast

Published 05/01/21 at 7:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Warrenton, Oregon) – A big favorite on the north Oregon coast is shut down until further notice. Some of the popular attractions at the South Jetty at Warrenton’s Fort Stevens State Park – including the viewing tower – are closed because of work being done on the jetty.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is conducting the work, the South Jetty is being rehabilitated, which entails large construction equipment is sometimes-dangerous conditions. Because of this, part the lot C of the jetty area has been shut down since late April and will be until further notice , which includes the observation tower, the beach surrounding the jetty and the nearby dune trails that lead to them.

The restrooms and the parking lot remain open, however.

A Corps of Engineers spokesman said the reopening date will be announced as soon as they know more.

The contractor repairing the jetty will install fencing and signage to communicate construction danger and permissible public access. As construction continues landward, the public will also lose access to the Oregon Coast Trail from Lot “C.” The public will be able to access the coastal trail through Lot “B.”

The Corps constructed the Mouth of the Columbia River jetty system between 1885 and 1939. The system consists of three rubble-mound jetties: North Jetty, South Jetty and Jetty A.

The jetties, which together total 9.7 miles in length, minimize navigation channel maintenance and make passage safer for vessels transiting between the Pacific Ocean and the Columbia River.





Learn about the closures and the rehabilitation of the MCR jetties at www.nwp.usace.army.mil/jetties/. For questions about Fort Stevens State Park, visit https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=park.profile&parkId=129.

There is still plenty to do at Fort Stevens State Park. Just south of this spot, the long, long stretch of Clatsop Beach goes on for miles and there are sections where you can drive your vehicle, including around the wreck of the Peter Iredale.

A historical curiousity about these beaches: they didn’t exist before about 110 years ago. When the construction of the jetties at the Columbia River began, this drastically changed the sand distribution and created almost a mile worth of land and sand in some areas, spreading westward. Fort Stevens State Park: The Shocker Underneath This Oregon Coast Historical Site

