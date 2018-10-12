Oregon Coast Officials Seek Input on Bike Route, Kite Festival Theme

Published 12/10/2018 at 3:49 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Oregon officials are seeking public input in two ways regarding the Oregon coast. The state is seeking opinions on what should be done with coming improvements to the Oregon Coast Bike Route, while the town of Lincoln City needs helping naming next year’s kite festival theme.

Explore Lincoln City is holding a contest to come up with next year's kite festival theme, which happens June 22 and 23. This time around it must begin with the letter “Z,” and the contest ends on New Year’s Eve. The lucky winner will be picked in the New Year and get to name the theme for the 2019 Kite Festivals. Last year, Melissa Rosin, of Salem, Oregon was the 2018 winner of the theme contest. Her submission of “Year of the Kite” was picked from hundreds of entries.

Multiple entries per person are allowed, provided that each submission is unique. Festival organizers will determine the winner based on the most creative use of the letter “Z” in relation to kite flying. In the event of duplicate winning submissions, a winner will be selected at random. Must be 18 years of age or older to participate.



For more information about the Kite Theme Contest, visit ExploreLincolnCity.com or call 541-996-1274.

The Oregon Department of Transportation wants the public’s help as it undertakes a major planning effort to identify improvements to the Oregon Coast Bike Route (OCBR), a popular bike route that runs the length of the Oregon coast. Public input is a key part of the OCBR plan, and will set the stage for improved safety, accessibility and enjoyment for residents, visitors and all users of the route.

The public has a chance to provide input and share ideas about improving the OCBR by visiting an Online Open House through Jan. 31, 2019. The public input and ideas will help ODOT to better understand where the issues and gaps are along the route.

Every year more than 6,000 people ride the OCBR. The route, designated in the early 1980s, attracts tourists from all over the world and is a treasured resource for many visitors and coastal residents.

For more information please view the attached factsheet and visit the website at www.OregonCoastBikeRoute.org.

While ODOT does not currently have funding identified for improvements, the Oregon Coast Bike Route Plan will set the stage for future investments. The plan will identify needs and prioritize improvements to the route to increase safety, accessibility and enjoyment for residents, visitors and all users. Oregon Coast Lodgings in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours





















