Inexpensive Yet Upscale Oregon Coast at Lincoln City's Inn at Wecoma

Published 01/17/22 at 5:10 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A stately entrance with a grand awning out front, and an even grander lobby filled with polished, gleaming wood and soothing earthtones. This lovely Lincoln City hotel has all the modern, even stylish visual attributes of a famed coastal inn, but there's something about its outer shell that still evokes the old-school. Unfocus your eyes, ignore the trendy paint jobs, and you'll see one of those memories of Oregon coast lodgings from the ‘70s emerge.

However, walk inside and you can't tell for a second that it was built awhile ago.

Lincoln City's Inn at Wecoma is essentially a boutique hotel now, since VIP Hospitality Group took over years ago, remodeling and remaking the place into a uniquely upscale-yet-inexpensive option for the central Oregon coast town. That group has created numerous other spectacular inns along the coastline, including Inn at Nye Beach and the Coho Inn.

Inn at Wecoma sits up on Highway 101 and not exactly the beach, but some rooms do have partial ocean views. Some rooms have balconies, others with mountain views (and these are exceptionally beautiful hills of the Oregon Coast Range, where sometimes you'll see snow near the tops).

It all feels upper crust to the eyes and mind but it's not going dent your bank account in such a way. In winter prices can be well under $100 per night, often as low as $50 to $80, and that doesn't factor in their three-night specials. Come spring and summer, you'll find prices up around $130 per night on the larger suites and sizably less on the smaller rooms.

There's a definite eco-friendly vibe throughout their operation. Many of the elements of the rooms are created from recycled materials, and their bath amenities are eco-friendly.

A host of eye-catching details abound, from the warm palettes of the rooms to the soft lighting, all of it echoing something earthy. Or the whimsical to adorable artwork peppered throughout the Inn at Wecoma, in the form of historical or beach photographs that are engaging to even a little chic in their aesthetic slant.

Also in the grand category: the heated pool, affording year-round watery fun, especially pleaseant if you can't really go swimming in the nearby Pacific Ocean. This comes with an ADA lift as well. There's also a fitness facility, along with a hot tub and sauna. Then there's that inimitable outdoor rec area (yes, it's seasonal), with a gas grill, shuffleboard and a large sundeck with seating possibilities.





You'll even find a fitness room.

Amenities are many here: hairdryer, microwave, mini-fridge, board games, expanded cable channels, hot continental breakfast, DVD player, hi-tech alarm clocks, and more.

They are also pet friendly.

Keep in mind there may be COVID restrictions on some public features.

All of Lincoln City's fun to funky attractions are a close drive away: the casino, Lincoln City Cultural Center, the wild world of the town's shopping and dining amenities, and of course the beaches.

Especially close are the Grace Hammond Access and the NW 26th St. access. The Grace Hammond is the low-lying entrance way to acres of soft sands, a nifty little stream, and at night it's a good spot to go looking for glowing sand (bioluminescent phytoplankton) because there are no lights. A quick walk from there are one of the central Oregon coast town's few rock structures.





About a half mile south of there sits the NW 26th access, with a long stairway downwards, one of the more intriguing accesses of the town. At the bottom you'll find the remains of another stairway that was once here, but its story is unknown.

Inn at Wecoma is at 2945 NW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2984. www.innatwecoma.com

