Four Incredibly Cool Places to Play 'n Stay, Central Oregon Coast

Published 04/23/21 at 5:55 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Four Incredibly Cool Places to Play 'n Stay, Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Venturing down the central Oregon coast, tempting beach accesses and expansive glimpses of ocean whiz past as you drive even at slower speeds, popping into view and then, poof, they’re gone. Yet just as fleetingly they’re replaced with another and yet another, and so on.

All that scenic barrage starts at Lincoln City, usually where you first enter the Oregon coast after that long drive along Highway 18. By now, you’re chomping at the bit for a good look, at the very least, of something oceanic. Bu this where the brief beaches are few and far between from this part of Highway 101. So, it’s even more of a tease.

Then, finally, a huge burst of beach and sea as you enter the D Sands area. It’s here where your sampling of four outstanding, cool and cajoling places to play and stay begin.

The D River beach access is smack dab in the middle of Lincoln City, where seasonal surprises are many. The river of the same name meets the sea here: well, mostly. There are times it literally dries up a little east of here and all you see is a sandy, pebbly path underneath the bridge. That’s often in late summer or early fall. While winter is known as agate-hunting season in general along the Oregon coast, this place can have them with periodically in summer as well. It’s trippy, man.

Then when winter comes, sometimes so do the massive wave warnings. For a beach that’s often quite broad, every once in awhile even the parking lot shuts down during really high wave events. Those gargantuan breakers have been known to toss large objects onto parking spaces. Scary.

Staying here?

Across the street from this famed Oregon coast spot sit two fab hotels with equally fab features. These have had new life breathed into them in recent years, and unless you're looking carefully, you may not notice the outstanding new vibes that are present.


Ocean Breeze Hotel and Inn at Lincoln City sit paired together – two adorable spots for different reasons.

Ocean Breeze Hotel offers up beautiful ocean views and lake view rooms with comfy, brand new mattresses that ensure a pleasant night's stay. Spry pastels cover the exterior with gleaming whites on the interior, all the while providing glimpses of whatever mood the ocean is in or the inimitable D River as it wanders lazily past.

The entire hotel is pet-friendly, 100 percent smoke free and since it's less than a block away from the beach it's in full sight of the famous kite flying festivals as well as all that agate hunting. 070 SE 1st St. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 992-0063. Ocean Breeze website.

The Inn at Lincoln City first presents a soothing exterior with glistening modern edges, giving way to interiors with bold, fascinating colors. Starting with the public lobby, there's a wild, multi-colored fireplace. The hallways are decked out in a hypnotizing blue and a carpet with engaging patterns.

There's riverside fun on the outdoor deck, and a firepit adds an ethereal spice to twilight or just after dark. Engage in cooking s'mores or watching kayakers and paddleboarders. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here. - Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours


Farther south, between Depoe Bay and Gleneden Beach, sits the myriad wonders of Fogarty Beach, an intricate place of jagged rock features and curious sands. Ever wondered about that lovely hotel up top?

The views from The Surfrider Resort are unmatched in the area. Sitting right on a cliff over the Pacific Ocean, this hotel is a combination of restaurant and luxury resort. The Surfrider Resort is a hidden gem, coming with its own direct beach access and a restaurant with a panoramic view of all things oceanic. Whales live in the waters below the resort year-round so guests have a front row seat. Surfrider website here. - Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours


Continue a bit farther south on the central Oregon coast and just before you get to Newport you'll encounter the Moolack Shores Inn. Sitting above the mesmerizing, fascinating Moolack Beach, you're privy to more whales (plenty of resident whales live between here and Lincoln City), and the dramatic winter storms that rip up the famed beach.

It's an historic inn, with a captivating old timey vibe that runs headlong into the future with plenty of modern touches. Shimmering polished woods and soothing whites dominate some of the interiors, and each room has a different décor and look, many with a mix of soft whites and bold, super fun colors.

A new firepit is a beautiful spot to watch the sun go down over the Pacific Ocean. 8835 North Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon. (541) 265-2326. Moolack Shores Website here. - Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

 

