Hiker Falls 60 Feet from North Oregon Coast's Neahkahnie Mountain, Rescued on Stretcher

Published 07/03/23 at 5:41 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The holiday weekend got off to a rough start in one part of the north Oregon coast late last week when a hiker slipped and fell some 60 feet from a trail.

The incident took place on Neahkahnie Mountain just above Manzanita on June 30. Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue (NBFR) said early that morning they were dispatched to a medical aid call “with pack out” to a high-elevation area of the trail.

“Crews responded and provided medical and technical rope rescue to extricate the patient from the mountain,” said NBFR. “The patient had slipped from the main trail and fell approximately 60 ft down a slope.”

NBFR said it was assisted in the rescue by a ranger from Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department as well as Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue. Some personnel in the crew were from Adventist Health in Tillamook, who provided patient evaluation on scene, transport and additional treatment.

The identity of the hiker was not disclosed.

It was cause for some safety and hiking reminders for those on the Oregon coast.

“We remind visitors to the area to enjoy our trails in proper attire and necessary gear for varying environmental conditions,” NBFR said. “Just a little bit of moisture can create slippery areas on the trail!.”

NBFR said it welcomes visitors to this north Oregon coast wonder and encourages hiking to the top, saying the view there is phenomenal.

However, if you are hiking alone, the agency said you should notify someone where you are hiking or have a cell phone with you. You can keep it on silent mode and not disturb your outdoors trekking vibe. You may need it, the agency said.

“Know your skill level and set out prepared,” NBFR said.

See the Neahkahnie Mountain Hiking Complete Guide / North Oregon Coast for deeper information.

MORE PHOTOS BELOW









Photos above Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Photos below courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium



