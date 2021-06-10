Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Wildlife Center on N. Oregon Coast Celebrates With Founder's Event Fundraiser

Published 10/06/21 at 5:26 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Wildlife Center on N. Oregon Coast Celebrates With Founder's Event Fundraiser

(Astoria, Oregon) – An unsung hero on the Oregon coast and a bit of an icon to those who do know, the Wildlife Center of the North Coast (WCNC) will be celebrating its roots on October 17 with the 2021 virtual Founder's Event. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: baby ducks helped by the WCNC)

It's an annual fundraiser to help raise critical funds for a cause that many don't even know they need.

The non-profit facility helps rescue and rehabilitate injured, sick, orphaned and displaced native wildlife on the north Oregon coast, nursing them back to health and to a state where they can once again be released into their appropriate habitat.

Without it, many wildlife rescue needs would go awry in a large swath of territory, with the WCNC serving Newport on the central Oregon coast up into Long Beach on the Washington coast. On average, the WCNC receives 1,000 animal patients each year, providing essential medical help. They specialize in seabird rehabilitation, but a large variety of raptors, ducks, songbirds and mammals come through their doors as well.

“Whether injured, sick, starving or orphaned, we work hard to take care of their every need, get them healthy, and released back into the wild where they belong,” the WCNC said on its website.

This annual fundraiser keeps its doors open.

Event access tickets and grand prize raffle tickets are on-sale now at event.gives/foundersevent. Tickets to the event are $15.00 for single admission and $100.00 for a virtual table of 8. All ticketed attendees receive five entries into the door prize drawing that will take place during the live-streamed event on Sunday, October 17th at 6 p.m., hosted by Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, David Reid.

At 12 p.m. on October 10, the Silent Auction will hit the opening bell and then conclude with the live event on the 17th. Look for a different silent and live auction that night, along with an update from Executive Director Josh Saranpaa on the center's accomplishments this past and what to look forward to in coming years.

The Wildlife Center of the North Coast is a registered 501©3 located in Astoria, Oregon. For more information about the center, visit www.CoastWildlife.org.

For more information about the event, questions, and comments please contact: Josh Saranpaa, Executive Director, director@coastwildlife.org, (503) 338-0331.

MORE PHOTOS BELOW


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Wildlife Center on N. Oregon Coast Celebrates With Founder's Event Fundraiser
Courtesy WCNC

Photos below of wildlife helped by the WCNC, courtesy Seaside Aquarium






