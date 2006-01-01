Major Heatwave Coming, Where to Run to on Oregon / Washington Coasts

Published 07/16/020 at 6:24 PM PDT - Updated 07/16/020 at 10:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – A run of heatwaves will be hitting the Pacific Northwest, especially Oregon, while parts of the Washington coast and Oregon coast will be heating up quite a bit.

The Portland area will be sweltering in its first run of 90-degree weather in the early / mid week, while southern Oregon will reach towards 100. The beaches of Washington and Oregon will be where you’ll want to run away to during the weekdays, although the southern Oregon coast will be plenty warm as well.

All this should also bring opportunities to see Comet NEOWISE until it fades away next week: Comet NEOWISE Now Seen on Washington, Oregon Coast, Western Side

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland said it’s going to be uncomfortable around the I-5 corridor.

“Temperatures are expected to steadily warm through Sunday reaching into the upper 80s inland and into the mid 60s to low 70s along the coast,” the NWS said. “The warming trend will continue into Monday as daytime high temperatures will warm into the low 90s inland and upper 60s to upper 70s along the coast. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with slightly cooler afternoon high temperatures.”

I-5 Washington: The interior section of Washington State (Seattle, Olympia) will see temps rise up around 90 on Sunday, lowering into the upper 80s on Tuesday and lower 80s on Wednesday. It then gets below 80 on Thursday.





Portland / Willamette Valley: Friday sees some cooling and cloudy conditions, but temps start head upwards on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s. By Monday, it’s a full-fledged heatwave as the Portland area heads into the 90s or upper 80s for a few days until a cooldown starts on Thursday.

Southern Oregon: Things get hotter the farther south from Eugene you go, with some heat warnings likely for the Medford area as you get into the 90s and even around 100 for the mid part of the week.

Central Washington Coast: The middle part of Washington’s coastline sticks to slightly lower temperatures than everywhere else but plenty of sun from Saturday through Thursday. Highs in the daytime will be around the upper 60s but start to lower from Wednesday onward.

Southern Washington Coast: The area of the Long Beach Peninsula will be fairly similar to the north Oregon coast, with the upper 60s being the norm, except for Monday where it may enter the lower 70s. Fairly to mostly sunny conditions will be found.

North and Central Oregon Coast: Like the Washington coast, you’ll find mostly sunny skies and primarily temps in the lower to upper 60s from Saturday through Thursday. Areas like Newport may see Monday dipping higher in the lower 70s while northern spots like Cannon Beach will be a couple of degrees cooler. Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

Southern Oregon Coast: From about Florence until near Coos Bay you get a fairly similar forecast as up north, although it may mean more sun. Things get a little warmer the farther south you go from Florence, especially by the time you get down to Port Orford where it gets downright tropical. From Gold Beach southward towards Brookings – known as the Banana Belt of Oregon’s beaches – daytime highs will be in the upper 70s from Saturday through Tuesday. It then sinks a little to lower 70s by Wednesday.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted