Lincoln City's Haunted Taft Tours Swirl Around Oregon Coast Town Starting in June

Published 05/23/23 at 5:52 a.m.

B y Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A whole new set of ghosts, geists, tales and plot-twisters are heading for the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City – and long before Halloween. The atmospheric neighborhood of Taft kickstarts its Haunted Taft tours right as the bells for summer season ring out, starting in June. (Above: Taft at night, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

There's a pre-season gig on the full moon of Saturday, June 3, while regular tours start on June 17, happening every other week.

It's otherworldly good times with a walking tour that's good-naturedly spooky, digging up the spirits and legends of this historic Lincoln City bayfront area.

After all, this is where the movement first began to bring seven little village into one Lincoln City, starting way back in '40s - and where a speakeasy was in the '20s. There's true Oregon coast history in these streets and walls.

The tours got their start back in October of 2018, sticking to the Halloween season at first. Eventually, it spread out a little bit over other parts of the year. Now, it's quite likely the most popular ghost tour in Oregon.

“The outpouring of support from the Taft community has allowed us to add even more surprises and new stories to the tour,” said Shellie Stuart, tour organizer and Executive Director of the Bay Area Merchants Association.

This year's tales encompass some new experiences for those brave enough to enter this genre of Oregon coast lore. Stories will be told by the light of the Lincoln City Glass Center’s glowing furnaces, and you'll hear the yarns about Bigfoot sightings on the Oregon Coast Trail, the Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay and roving packs of Red Devils who created mayhem back in the day (a particularly raucous community group that pulled a few wacky stunts in their time).



Haunted Taft Tours

It's also possible, say organizers, that new and old ghosts alike may crash the party.

As in years past, the Sapphire Center is where guests check-in and begin their tour. Owner Claire Hagen readily admits that her store in the historic Bailey Building is home to many spirits. However, these ectoplasmic individuals are a playful lot, she said, and not of ill will.

According to Claire: “There’s no shortage of unexplained happenings in Taft – we’ll never run out of stories to tell.”

Tours are offered every other Saturday night starting June 3rd. Visit HauntedTaft.com for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets. They are $25 per person with special pricing for larger packages.

Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

