Quirky Oregon Coast Finds: Great White Video, Chunk of Dock

Quirky Oregon Coast Finds: Great White Video, Chunk of Mystery on Beach

Published 08/28/21 at 6:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Two parts of the Oregon coast saw some different kind of action in recent days, as a large object washed up around Cannon Beach and the U.S. Coast Guard filmed a Great White shark meandering off Bandon. (Video stills from U.S. Coast Guard Coos Bay Station)

It all started Wednesday with the Coos Bay contingent of the Coast Guard, as one of their vessels was en route to Bandon, about two miles offshore.

There, a 10 – 12-foot Great White shark appeared to visit the boat, seemingly as curious about them as they were about it. According to the Coast Guard's Kaylee Salo, this was the first time the crew had encountered a Great White and found it unforgettable.

Salo said the shark wandered next to the boat for about ten minutes.

Out of all the sharks normally found on the Oregon coast, Great Whites are about the only ones known for biting humans. This one was, however, not in a bitey mood but rather a curious one.

Two other kinds of sharks known to this region have similar fins: the basking shark and the salmon shark. In fact, the salmon shark is related to the Great White and even looks like it, but a smaller version.

Other sharks common to the Oregon coast: the Thresher shark, Pacific Sleeper, Blue shark, Short Fin Mako and the Soupfin. REMAINDER OF ARTICLE BELOW VIDEO

Yesterday, during a transit to Bandon, the crew was lucky enough to be visited by a 10’-12’ Great White Shark about 2 miles off the coast. This was the first time any of our crew members had witnessed something this spectacular in real life, and certainly something they will never forget! 🎥: MK2 Kaylee Salo Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Up on the north Oregon coast, Friday morning beach walkers discovered a 20-foot-long chunk of something slightly mysterious laying in the surf, according to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). The agency later identified it as part of a dock.

The dock or section of a pier was removed later in the day.

It was made of concrete and flotation foam, OPRD said, and it likely hadn't come from too far away. However, its origin is still unknown at the moment.

OPRD said there was not much organism growth on the dock, which indicates it wasn't in the ocean for very long.

KPTV is reporting it would likely be taken to a landfill.

Great White near Newport from 2019



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees nearly 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

