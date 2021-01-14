Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Looking Back at the Mystery of the Unusual Gooey Beach Balls Along Oregon, Canadian Coast

Published 01/14/21 at 9:06 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Looking Back at the Mystery of the Unusual Gooey Beach Balls Along Oregon, Canadian Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Mysteries abound on the Oregon and Washington coast, especially if you’re simply walking around these beaches. The average beachcomber glances at all sorts of stuff they don’t know what to make of, and some make note of it while others don’t. (All photos courtesy Haystack Rock Awareness Program)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

When someone pipes up and asks a question to one of the many experts along these coastlines, especially on social media, it’s then that a mystery may be born.

“Just what is it?” some ask. There are plenty of times, however, the experts get stumped initially. One such particularly fun mystery played out in public not long ago.

In April of 2018, Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) spotted something even its experts couldn’t explain. It was weird, it was puzzling and it was kind’a gooey. Volunteers in the north Oregon coast town had discovered mysterious “beach balls” - little blobs of gray that were soft. In some ways they resembled East Indian sweets.

Looking Back at the Mystery of the Unusual Gooey Beach Balls Along Oregon, Canadian Coast

HRAP wasn’t alone. There had been reports farther north, around the British Columbia coastline. All these sightings caused Canadian researcher Jackie Hildering to investigate. It turns out, there had been sightings for about two years in Canada and other spots, even Oregon.

Finally, Hildering happened across the research of another colleague who had examined them under the microscope and figured out they were likely egg masses from a kind of sea worm called the Pile Worm (also known as the Clam Worm). Technically: a polychaete worm by the real name of Nereis vexillosa. Other marine brains chimed in and confirmed.

A multitude of eggs combine to create these blobs, in case you were wondering.

The beach ball mystery was solved.

Except, why were they just showing up now? Oregon Coast Beach Connection received an intriguing answer from Hildering.

“There’s nothing out there in the ocean that was causing them to come in,” she said. “They’ve probably been coming in all along. It’s just now that humans are noticing.”

So just what are these pile worms / clam worms? They’re creepy-looking little worms that live on the ground floor of the ocean, and they get to as much as six inches long. They’ve got many leg-like little structures, and its segment body parts wave like banners and move it along.

You can see a picture of them at the NetartsBayToday site.

Like a cross between Alien and something in Stargate SG1, they have a jaw that protrudes outward with serrated edges so it can gnaw on algae.

Thank goodness they’re not very large. Yikes. They do, however, serve a very useful purpose as bait for fishermen along the Oregon coast and Washington coast.

More photos below:

Oregon Coast Hotels for this - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour


MORE PHOTOS BELOW










Photos below of Haystack Rock



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Spectacular Yet Scary Images, Video from Oregon / Washington Coast King Tides
In stills and video are some excessively unwise behavior but mostly jaw-dropping nature. Weather
Looking Back at the Mystery of the Unusual Gooey Beach Balls Along Oregon, Ca...
It was weird, it was puzzling and it was kind;a gooey. And it had to do with the clam worm. Marine sciences
Roughing It on a Busy Oregon Coast: Seaside's Multiple Layers, Part III
The strange secret about this frenetic beach town is that its hidden beaches are really more so
Lincoln City Had a Lighthouse. Sort of: Trippy Oregon Coast History
The towering structure was a bit more than three stories high; about 40 feet, perhaps
Four Rocky Spots on Oregon Coast With Crazy Stories to Tell
Four unique destinations on these beaches that show a rougher side: Coos Bay, Seaside, Neskowin, Winema
Symons State Scenic Viewpoint, N. Oregon Coast: Oceanside's Secret in Plain S...
Minuscule Symons State Scenic Viewpoint at Oceanside just keeps on giving - giving out incredible views
Mind-Bending Subtleties of Ocean Mist on an Oregon Coast Night
Night shooting on the coast means no two nights look the same. Cannon Beach, Newport, Manzanita, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln City, Rockaway Beach
Oregon's Tillamook Coast Donates Beach Wheelchairs to Three Towns
Pacific City, Manzanita and Rockaway Beach each received new mobility devices

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted