Hunting Glass Floats Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 06/15/21 at 4:40 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Now that Lincoln County has entered the lower risk category, the popular town of Lincoln City has brought back its Finders Keepers program. The central Oregon coast once again has its beaches dotted with glass floats for beachgoers to find, kicking off today, June 14.

The sheer numbers of the floats over the course of the year are nothing to shrug off.

“Discover random acts of findness in Lincoln City, with one of our defining promotions - Finders Keepers,” the Lincoln City Visitors Bureau said. “Over 3,000 glass treasures are hidden along our seven miles of sandy beach, made by local artisans. If you find a float, it's all yours.”

Basic Rules, According to the Visitor Center

- You'll find the floats well above the high tideline but just below the beach embankment

- Glass floats are placed during the daytime only

- They are hidden throughout the day and not just at one time

Floats are places no matter weather. However, it is the Oregon coast, so on occasion ocean conditions or other weather issues dictate a greater need for safety. Official notice on any cancellation will be made on Lincoln City's social media.

- The LCVB says “Be mindful of the environment when hunting. Be kind to the Coast”

Tips and Words of Advice:

The LCVB says “We use the term ‘hide' loosely; we want our treasures to be found.” So it will not be a major sleuthing endeavor. But there are seven miles worth of beaches where they're spread out.

Float Fairies do this at random times and locations. It is not planned out, and the LCVB said it does not know when and where they are set down.

Start your hunt at the beach accesses of Lincoln City.

The registration number is located on or near the “button” on the underside.

Once you find one, register it. You'll get a Certificate of Authenticity and information about the artist who crafted your float. You can call them directly at 541-996-1274, text FLOATS to 866-943-0443, or visit their registration page to register your treasure. You can also register your float in person: stop by the Lincoln City Visitor Information Center at 801 SW Hwy 101, 4th floor.

Make the fun public and share a photo on their Facebook, Instagram (@LincolnCityOR) or Twitter (@LincolnCityOR) pages and use #FindersKeepersLC.

Now that this Oregon coast favorite is back on, look for special larger glass float drops again on holidays and other special occasions.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted