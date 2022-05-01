100 Glass Floats Dropped This Weekend on Central Oregon Coast Beaches / Lincoln City

Published 01/05/22 at 5:32 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the opening volley for glass float season on the central Oregon coast: the starting shot, albeit a bit later than usual.

For the last few years, Lincoln City's Finder's Keepers program of dropping artisan-created glass float balls on the beach has been a year-round thing, and not something that started up in the fall with a lot of ballyhoo and hoopla. Yet each New Year's Eve or the closest weekend to it has been considered the “opening weekend” of the famed favorite of the central Oregon coast. This year, with king tides barreling in, that put the kibosh on the colorful fun. After all, you don't want the citizenry stooped over the beaches as tidal chaos reigns.

Thus, Lincoln City officials postponed the big opening weekend of 2022's glass float drop to January 8 and 9. Out with the old year, in with 100 glass float balls let loose on the sands of the 7-mile central Oregon coast burgh. This Saturday and Sunday, 100 extra colorful creations will be set upon the town's beaches.

As always, if you happen to find one of these glass treasures on the beach, make sure to share your photos of them via Facebook at Facebook.com/ LincolnCityOregon, on Twitter using the tag @LincolnCityOR or on Instagram using @LincolnCityOR and #FindersKeepersLC.

It's also a time when Lincoln City announces its roster of special glass float drops throughout the year.

The next biggie happens from February 12 through 21 during Antique Week, also coinciding with the special Valentine's Day drop on February 12 through 14.

For Antique Week, some 100 antique Japanese glass floats will be carefully hidden during daylight hours between the high tide line and the embankment on the beach. These are the real thing: the old school, green glass balls that were used by Japanese fishermen for decades. Until about the ‘80s, they were seen along the Oregon coast in sizable numbers, drifting over from the east, and collected by just about everyone who ever hit this coastline and looked down.

They were a staple of ‘70s décor in the Pacific Northwest in many homes.

Lincoln City Visitor Bureau's Scott Humpert said they've had a contact in Alaska for some time that's been providing the now-disappearing treasures. The bureau has a lot of them stockpiled – but that supply is dwindling, he said.

For the Valentine's Day glass float drop, there will be 50 balls of red, white and pink showing up on the beaches.

The next several drops are: (for the full year's list see special drops page on Explore Lincoln City's site).

February 12-21,2022: Antique week: 100 Japanese antique floats

February 12-14, 2022: Valentine's Day: 50 Red/pink/white floats

March 19-April 3, 2022: Spring break: 200 floats

April 22-24, 2022: Earth Day: 50 Earth Day floats

May 7-9, 2022: Mother's Day: 50 floats

May 28-30, 2022: Memorial Day: 50 Red/white/blue floats

June 25-26, 2022: Summer Kite: 10 Hope floats

June TBD: Casino Anniversary: 27 floats

June 18-19, 2022: Father's Day: 50 floats

Sept 3-5, 2022: College Ball: 20 Green/yellow and 20 Orange/black floats

September TBD: Celebration of Honor: 50 Red/white/blue floats

October 1-2, 2022: Fall Kite: 10 floats Hope floats

Each are signed, numbered, and handcrafted, and they are hidden along the seven miles of public beach in Lincoln City. When the floats are found, they become collector's items. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors' Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your autographed certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who created the glass float.

The glass floats tradition began in 1997, after a local artist came up with an idea for a fun way to herald the new millennium. The city sponsored the project and the inaugural season in 1999 – 2000 took off soaring like a kite on the wind.

