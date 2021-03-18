Gas Prices Rise in NW to Well Over Three Bucks: Oregon / Washington Coast Travel

Published 03/18/21 at 6:50 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Gas prices around the Pacific Northwest continue to rise this past week, according to the Portland office of AAA – something sure to affect the budget of visitors to the Washington and Oregon coast.

AAA’s Marie Dodds said last month’s winter storm in Texas helped the surges in recent weeks, with Oregon jumping 13 percent in the last month to an average of $3.13 per gallon, while Washington’s average is considerably higher at $3.28.

With gas prices normally a few cents or more higher in the beach towns, you can expect to pay even more for spring break along the Oregon or Washington coast. Those coming from Washington to the Oregon coast will see a sizable deal, however.

“With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

16 states in the U.S saw double-digit increases, with the national average going up eight cents to $2.87 a gallon. There are ten states that have moved above $3 a gallon, seven of them western states: California, Hawaii, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, and Alaska.

Oregon’s average is at its highest since December of 2019, while the national average hits its biggest bump since May of 2019.

Behind the increased demand is several states easing or stopping COVID mandates and restrictions. Stock prices of crude oil have also dropped, Dodds said.

Many gas stations around the Portland area are around $3.09.

A quick look around Oregon coast gas prices according to GasBuddy.com showed the southern Oregon coast largely in the range of Portland as of Thursday. $3.05 per gallon to $3.25 was the range in Bandon and similar numbers in Coos Bay, although one listing was found just under $3.

On the north Oregon coast, the averages were higher than Portland at around $3.15 per gallon to $3.26. Vancouver, WA’s average was $3.19 per gallon.

Dodds said the one bit of good news is that price of crude is stabilizing.

“If crude sustains at this level, especially as refinery utilization increases, the jumps at the pump are likely not to be so substantial by April,” Dodds said.

Bandon photo courtesy Donna Belt

