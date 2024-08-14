Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Garibaldi's Redo Includes More Accessibility, Historical Sights, New Oregon Coast Railroad Depot

Published 8/14/24 at 7:05 p.m.
By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – The little town with the giant smokestack is going under the knife.

The north Oregon coast's Garibaldi is getting quite a remodel, and much of that means more accessibility for those in wheelchairs. It's going to mean greater access along sidewalks, at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad depot, lots of beautification and a whole new look in some areas.

It's also going to bring some traffic issues during weekdays.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to look out for flaggers on Highway 101 through Garibaldi, starting at 7 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.


Photo courtesy OSCR

The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and the general Garibaldi improvements are separate. For ODOT's part, it said it's working on repaving roads and striping, creating new bus stops, building new sidewalks, constructing ADA curb ramps at the rail crossings on 3rd and 7th street, and enhancing signs.

Visit Tillamook Coast has been working with the City of Garibaldi and ODOT on this.

“Improvements include new pavement, bike lanes, ADA sidewalks, relocated hydrants and pedestrian safety improvements,” Tillamook Coast's Nicole Steen said. “There will be times when the highway will require one-lane traffic management but will be scheduled during the least traffic hours when possible.”

At the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OSCR), there's a lot brewing at what is called the Garibaldi Depot Project.

The railroad's Delaney Moss said there's a large emphasis on ADA-compatible improvements and additions. There's also quite a few recreations of historical looks and vibes.

“This project will consist of a replica Southern Pacific depot of the 1920s and 1930s, including an education space for visiting groups; a ticket office with public bathrooms; increased parking; and an operational replica water tower,” Moss said. “One of our large focuses of the project is making the train ride accessible to all, as currently we only have a wheelchair lift at our Garibaldi pick up.”

The organization is seeking funding for wheelchair lifts at its Rockaway Beach and Wheeler stops.

“The projected timeline for this completion date is Memorial Day 2025,” Moss said. ODOT said its work will likely last into the new year.

Moss said a large part of this project is funded by donations from local businesses and grants.


Photo courtesy OSCR

“A way we are also raising money is through brick pavers and benches that are available for anyone to purchase,” he said. “These pavers are available in a variety of sizes from 4"x8" up to 24"x24" and can be personalized with text, logos, and specialty symbols.”

Those interested can order at https://donationbricks.com/ocsr and follow the directions from there.

Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

