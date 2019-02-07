Fourth of July Lodging Availability for Oregon Coast Slim - 2019

Published 07/02/2019 at 7:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – It is the highest numbers for Fourth of July travel in years, according to AAA, and that is reflected in the visitor density of the Oregon coast on the holiday. If you’re thinking of heading out there for the holiday, it is slim pickings for lodgings and hotels. Do not expect to head out and find a place at the last minute.

A few places returned the calls of Oregon Coast Beach Connection when asked if they still had availability – and it’s a much tinier number than usual. In fact, some re-responded within 24 hours and said they had suddenly booked up.

It’s also a much smaller than usual number of towns with openings as well.

Some more possibilities may be found here as not all lodgings responded – but it’s only a possibility.

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. On left on the north Oregon coast. Normally lots of finds between Seaside and Warrenton; some pet friendly. All non-smoking. Many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. In Seaside as well as Gearhart. May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com..

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. A very small handful still open. All oceanfront or very close. Sleep as many as 12. Highlights include garden areas, clawfoot tub, hot tubs, decks, a solarium and maybe even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex w/ swimming pool. Many, many pet friendly. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Cannon Beach Hotel. One room available for one night for one person, no pets, no children, no smoking. It has a full size bed, and can sleep two people but they need to be aware that is is recommended for one person. $179 plus tax. 1116 S Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1392. www.cannonbeachhotellodgings.com.

Sea Haven Motel & Guest House. The guest house is open. 520 Hwy 101 N., Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8101. www.seahavenmotel.net.

Old Wheeler Hotel. Historic building on the Nehalem Bay. 495 Nehalem Blvd. Wheeler, Oregon. oldwheelerhotel.com. 503-368-6000

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. One oceanfront and one lakefront home still left for Fourth of July. You may find large decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, barbecues, crab cookers, fire pit or home w/ boat moorage or a sauna. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com



By The Waves Inn. Whale Watch Suite 5 is available for up to 4 guests checking in Thursday, July 4 and checking out Saturday, July 6. 3308 SW Anchor Avenue. Lincoln City, Oregon. Website here. 503-560-5315.

Inn at Lincoln City. Right up against the famed D River Wayside and right on the beloved Oregon coast river, coming with a lakeside fire pit. A mere block from the beach. Elegant guest rooms; views and whirlpool tubs. ADA-defined service animal-friendly. Complimentary breakfast in the morning, free wi-fi, a business center, accessible elevator, a sizable DVD library, pets allowed and a 24-hour lobby. All rooms come with coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, flat screen TV, hair dryer, air conditioning. 100 percent smoke free. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here.

Sea Gypsy Rentals LLC. Some openings on the Fourth, and the day just before and after. Right next to the D River acces. Lincoln City, Oregon. Sea Gypsy website. 800-597-1008.



Bella Beach Vacation Rentals in Gleneden Beach. Reports only a couple homes open; office open until 10 p.m. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-921-8885. www.bellabeachrentals.com.



An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous, Depoe Bay. Two oceanfront suites for a romantic getaway: Vacation Rental package or a Bed and Breakfast Package, you get to choose. Private deck, private outdoor entrance. Large outdoor deck / garden area, wood fire pit, Adirondack chairs. Suites come with elegant antiques, gas fireplace, fridge, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, WiFi, cozy robes, satellite TV, DVD, and binoculars to watch the whales. 147 N. Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. Website here.

