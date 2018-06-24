See mobile friendly version here

Oregon Coast Lodging Availability for Fourth of July

Published 06/24/2018 at 5:22 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) - Where to find lodging openings on the Oregon coast for Independence Day? It’s tough, but it’s doable. Some are still reporting availability at this time, although the margin is thin and they're going fast.

An important travel tip for next year: many people actually make their Fourth of July reservations for the next year as they’re leaving their lodging on the day or two after the holiday. Hotels, motels and vacation rentals already start towards filling up for the next year almost immediately.

To be absolutely certain, book your room at least a few months ahead of time. You may even find a slight discount for advance booking.

Just about all of Yachats lodgings are either oceanfront or ocean view of some kind. Up near Waldport, a host of cozy cottages are available, along with a couple of awe-inspiring BnB's. It’s literally double the bang for your dollar here. Yachats has a sizable, even awesome fireworks show on the Fourth, while Waldport sees its explosive celebration on July 3. Up near Waldport, a host of cozy cottages are available, along with a couple of awe-inspiring BnB's. See Yachats Lodging and Waldport Lodging.

Newport lodgings have some truly distinctive qualities, like those overlooking Agate Beach or Nye Beach. Even the historic bayfront has some impressive spots to stay, where you can catch your own crab. Nearby, Depoe Bay hotels, motels and rentals feature more wave drama up against these basalt cliffs, along with wondrous whale watching possibilities.

Depoe Bay has no fireworks display, but Newport’s is among the most impressive on the whole of the Oregon coast as the sound bounces off the nearby mountains making for double, even triple the sound. It’s rather awesome. See Newport Lodging and Depoe Bay Lodging.

Look for massive booms and lights in the sky at Lincoln City, held right on the bay at Taft. The town has the largest array of lodgings along the entire Oregon coast and more than most cities. Many sit right on those scenic clifftops, looking down on marvelous beaches, and some – including many vacation rentals – are within steps of those soothing sands. Several are right on the bay as well. Look here for Neskowin lodging as well, where a very quiet, tiny village hosts a lot of surprises. Lincoln City Lodging.

In the Three Capes Area, you're dealing with lots of scenic revelations at Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts and Sand Lake. 25 miles of hidden spots sit here, and Pacific City lodgings overlook some of the greatest views on the entire coastline. These are all a quick drive to either Lincoln City or Rockaway Beach’s displays. See the Three Capes Lodging or the Pacific City Hotels page.

Up north, past Tillamook, Bayocean and Garibaldi, you’ll love the places to stay found in the Rockaway Beach to Manzanita area. Lots of oceanfront vacation rentals and motels are in both towns, with Manzanita pulling some particularly charming rabbits out of its magical hat. Rockaway Beach has the big display in Tillamook County, and it’s loads of positive-energy fun. Look for bundles of daytime fun in Manzanita on the Fourth, however Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging

Upscale and full of ways to spoil yourself are typical of the lodgings in Cannon Beach. Lots of pampering possibilities exist, Most here are oceanfront. A few miles away, Seaside lodgings, motels and rentals sit either right along the historic Prom or a close walk to the beaches. There is no fireworks show in Cannon Beach, but there is a charming parade. The Oregon coast’s biggest show is in Seaside, which is wildly impressive

