Fourth Of July, 2021 Displays on Oregon Coast: What's On and What's Gone

Published 06/11/21 at 6:30 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – While things are slowly turning towards the normal for Oregon coast tourism, it's clearly not there yet. Fourth of July celebrations along the beaches are not yet fully re-instated, but happily some are.

Here is a run down on what Independence Day holds along the beaches, with mostly confirmed information. Some bits may change – check back with this article after June 15.

Astoria Fireworks Display. Fireworks will be shot from a barge in the river near Astoria's downtown, creating a multitude of viewpoints from which to see them. Ohana Media Group will be synching the pyrotechnics to patriotic music, creating what the Astoria Visitors organization called something “bigger than ever before.”

Seaside. No fireworks this year, and no other events listed.

Cannon Beach. The north Oregon coast town never has fireworks but in most years has a parade or some celebration. Nothing is offered this year. The town has banned fireworks of any kind within its city limits as well.

Manzanita. No fireworks.

Rockaway Beach. Fireworks will go off as usual at Rockaway Beach, fired off on the beach.

Pacific City. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has received tentative word that the fireworks will happen there this year but no confirmation yet. Check back at this article after Tuesday, June 15.

Third and Fourth of July, Lincoln City. The Devil's Lake fireworks happen on July 3, with a barge set up in the middle of the water and the massive mortars fired off from there.

The Lincoln City Visitors Bureau suggests watching from East Devil's Lake State Park – you can't really see them from Devil's Lake State Recreation Area itself as there's a tree-covered campground there. Regatte Park is also excellent. If you have a boat, Devil's Lake will be prime viewing from the water.

The main show is at Siletz Bay, with the rockets fired off from the Salishan Spit across the bay on July 4. There, crowds gather to watch the colorful spectacle, made even more dramatic by the trails and explosions reflected in the waters of the bay. Up and down all of Lincoln City beaches and much of its inland blocks are exceptional places to watch.

Depoe Bay. The little town never hosts firework displays.

Newport. Fireworks are officially on, shot off from the bay.

Yachats / Waldport. No fireworks this year for Yachats, but Waldport is as usual holding theirs on the 3rd..

Florence Fireworks. Once again, fireworks will explode over the Siuslaw River, fired off from the east end of the Siuslaw Port Campground in Historic Old Town beginning. It happens on Sunday, July 4 at about 10 p.m., with a wide variety of vantage points for viewing.



Coos Bay – July 3. Celebrations in the Coos Bay area all happen on July 3. The massive southern Oregon coast display has be moved to the entrance of the Marshfield Channel, in Coos Bay (across from the Coos History Museum), where the fireworks can be seen from the Coos Bay Boardwalk, all along Front Street and Highway 101 to the North Bend Boardwalk. The visitor center said anywhere that you can see the bay, you will be able to see the fireworks – which includes the top of Telegraph Hill.

The 20-minute fireworks show starts up at 10 p.m. and will be synchronized to music on K-DOCK radio. Tune in to K-DOCK radio 92.9 fm for the live remote and firework display broadcast.

Bandon Fireworks and Celebrations. It all starts on July 4 with the parade through Old Town. Then after dusk, fireworks go off over the Coquille River.

Port Orford. Not completely confirmed at this time but the town's visitor site is listing a large display on the Fourth near Battle Rock.

Extreme Southern Oregon Coast: No firework displays for Brookings or Gold Beach this year.

