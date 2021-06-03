Video: Four Moments of Oregon Coast Wonders in Two Minutes - And Their Little Secrets

Published 03/06/21 at 8:40 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Pictures can say a lot things about the Oregon coast, but video provides a definite encompassing experience.

Wandering through chunks of the north coast and central coast, here are four places and their wowing moments in video, along with some secrets about these spots – in order of their appearance in the video.

Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint. Just a tad south of Depoe Bay, this spot is dreamy, jagged, raucous and calming all at the same time. And there’s more to it than initially meets the eye.

The main park is found on the headland, coming complete with restrooms and a rolling, undulating lawn-like grounds. It’s capped on all sides by bubble basalt (a unique lava formation on the Oregon coast), and a chunk of rock immediately west allows for lots of crazed wave action.

A small word of caution: this spot constantly sprays ocean water, so you’ll want to watch your camera gear.

Looking north, as in the video, provides some fun wave pyrotechnics as well, even somewhat calmer weather. Don’t be surprised to find a rainbow in that ocean mist.





However, a slightly hidden part to the park is especially entertaining. Walk down the tree-covered path to the north and you’ll discover a host of wondrous views that aren’t often seen. It’s a great view of Whale Cove from here as well. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours





S. Cannon Beach. Not everything cool about Cannon Beach is around Haystack Rock. Head to the extreme southern edges, where the streets become names of places from the south coast, and you’ll encounter a few hidden accesses, including this one. A blob of a basalt rock sits at the tideline, often hosting lots of sea life.

At night, this is an exceptional place to try and look for the glowing sand phenomenon (bioluminescent phytoplankton). If you’re really lucky and it’s late summer or another time that coincides with a meteor shower, you’ll get to see sparks above and below you. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Rockaway Beach. Ancient Twin Rocks, some 18 million years old or so, are Rockaway Beach’s prime attraction. They change moods often, though. In the video, the waves show up in a dark pastel. In the photo here it’s a spry kind pastel.

For more visual entertainment, move far north and far south in Rockaway Beach and note how the rocks can completely change shape depending on angle. Hotels in Rockaway Beach - Where to eat - Rockaway Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Ocean Beach Picnic Ground. Between Florence and Yachats, Ocean Beach Picnic Ground is a unique park on the central Oregon coast, filled with lots of sea life colonies in one chunk, a long stretch of sandy beach and bits of funky rock structures interspersed. The cliffs along here become absolutely radiant as sunset’s light catches them, firing them into vibrant colors.

If you’re lucky, the tide will be out far enough to walk around the indented blob of a headland here (or summer’s sand levels change things into a kind of faux high tide situation). Then you’re on Roosevelt Beach and another intriguing stretch of coastline. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted