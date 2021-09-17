Central Oregon Coast's Florence Wine & Chowder Trail Moved to Feb

Published 09/17/21 at 5:26 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – One of Florence's big festivals of the year is moving from October to February.

An artful mix of flavor and tradition, the central Oregon coast's Florence Wine & Chowder Trails and the Great Glass Float Giveaway have been a sizable treat every October, where the entire community features tasting and treasure hunting in the cozy, scenic town. Now, it's getting a seasonal makeover.

All this delicious Oregon coast fun is shifting to President's Day weekend, with 2021's event now on February 18 to 20, 2022.

As usual, seafood is at the center. Clam, crab, and other seafood chowders by local experts and a variety of Oregon wines direct from the wineries. Organizers expect approximately a dozen or more samples of each.

Saturday will feature wine tasting at several indoor venues in and around Old Town. Sunday will feature chowder tasting at restaurants and galleries in, or a centralized location near, Historic Old Town Florence. Chowder tasters can get a ballot to vote for the region's best chowder.

The gorgeous glass floats will be on display all weekend around town. Searchers can get a passport and map to approximately three dozen sites to find the artful objects, “hidden” in plain sight, and get the merchant's stamp. Passports will be available online at FlorenceChamber.com and at the Visitors Center. All the glass floats will be given away Sunday afternoon in Old Town.

“February is actually a fabulous time to visit Florence for this kind of event,” said Florence Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “Hotel rooms will be more affordable than summer or fall and restaurants will likely have recovered from their summer shortages of food, supplies, and staff. They'll be really eager to serve our visitors.”

Hannigan said these sites are quick and easy to get around

“Several wineries and chowder competitors will likely be in one central location, others right next door to each other," she said. "Locals all know that our weather is often better than the forecasters say and much milder in February than what our neighbors in the Willamette Valley or Central Oregon get. For example, our two excellent golf courses are immediately playable after our occasional rains because they are built on sand and drain quickly, so add that to your to-do list for the long weekend. And if it's not perfect weather, then you may be visiting during one of our epic storms and there are a lot of awesome storm-watching locations just north of town where you can take your chowder and enjoy the action.”

“Times and locations are still being finalized but we wanted to get the word out early so people can plan early to get their rooms and make their plans,” she added.

For more details as they develop visit FlorenceChamber.com, sign-up for their newsletter at FlorenceChamber.com under the Visit tab, watch their Facebook page at Florence Oregon Coast, or call 541-997-3128.

