Florence Sets Date for Winter Music Fest in '22 | Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/07/21 at 4:26 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – It's more of a “save the date” announcement from the central Oregon coast town of Florence, but there are still high hopes this long-revered festival will happen in January. (Above: Baker Beach, courtesy Florence Visitors Center)

The plan now is for the Florence Winter Music Festival to return on January 28 and 29 – a traditional way for this part of the Oregon coast to warm up winter with hot bluegrass, heartwarming new and traditional folk, and foot-stompin' Americana.

In addition to each afternoon and evening's top-notch music by nationally-touring bands, each day features music workshops, jam sessions, food, and drink. A complete festival overview will be available soon at WinterMusicFestival.org.

Festival chair Kirk Mlinek said he's excited to announce the return of the Winter Music Festival in 2022.

“The Friday night bluegrass, Saturday afternoon Americana, and the Saturday night headlining and opening bands will be announced shortly,” he said. “This year's festival experience will include more workshops, room for music-related vendors, more space for jamming, and food options all sure to please. Visit WinterMusicFestival.org for schedules, artist profiles, early-bird ticket pricing, and more.”

As of early September, the website does not have updates yet – those are forthcoming.

The festival, celebrating its 20th year, is sponsored by the all-volunteer nonprofit Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment, formerly known as the Friends of the Florence Events Center.

“We can't know for sure right now what the Covid-19 regulations are going to be, but we expect all visitors and locals to abide by the Oregon Health Authority's guidelines in effect at the time, and to bring their patience and good manners when attending, dining, or shopping in Florence,” Mlinek said.

Mlinek said to watch for future updates from the organization and keep an eye on its website (WinterMusicFestival.org) for developing information regarding COVID-related protocols during the festival.

“We think the Florence Events Center is the best concert venue on the Oregon coast due to its outstanding acoustics, state-of-the-art sound and light systems, and superb 455-seat theater,” Mlinek said. “Our past performers agree.”

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Inside the Florence Events Center, courtesy photo








