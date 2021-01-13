More Massive Tides; Flooding, High Wind Warnings for Washington, Oregon Coastlines

Published 01/13/21 at 12:06 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – After a few days of astounding waves along the Oregon and Washington coast, some flooding and even high winds, Wednesday will dish out even more. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a variety of alerts for the coastlines of Washington and Oregon into Wednesday morning or even afternoon. (Photo above courtesy Seaside's Tiffany Boothe: large waves smack unsuspecting visitors in their cars at Seaside's The Cove).

With the king tides still rolling in one more day, the breakers in Oregon are getting pushed even higher on Wednesday. Flooding hit many parts of the Oregon coast hard Tuesday and likely will again. There are no specific surf warnings for the coastlines, but high tides will be combining with king tides around noon along the northwest. These will be around plus-nine-feet or higher. Extreme caution is urged and you should stay off all Pacific Northwest beaches during these tides. Final, Dramatic Round of King Tides for Oregon / Washington Coast: Photogs Needed

Flood Watch for North Oregon Coast / South Washington Coast. The NWS has a flood watch issued most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington through Wednesday morning.

“Periods of heavy rain likely tonight and Wednesday morning over areas of the Oregon Coast Range and the Cascades as a deep plume of moisture continues to stream on shore from the Pacific Ocean,” the NWS said. “Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches have already fallen in most valley areas, with observed rainfall so far in the Coast Range and portions of the Cascades ranging from 3 to 6 inches as of early evening Tuesday.”

Rainfall could reach more than two inches in the coast range on Wednesday, the NWS said.



Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium

There are flood warnings for some rivers in Lincoln County, Lane County, Clatsop County and along the Nehalem and Wilson rivers. The warning is in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

High Wind Warning for Central and South Oregon Coast. For the areas of Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Reedsport, Coos Bay and Bandon, the NWS has issued a high wind warning in effect into the early to late morning on Wednesday.

Areas most affected will be headlands, such as Cape Foulweather, Cape Perpetua, Cape Blanco or Cape Arago. South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph are expected. Farther north in Lincoln County the winds are forecast at slightly less.

High Wind Advisory for Central, North Washington Coast. The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, with gusts into the 50s predicted. This is for all of northwestern Washington, including Seattle, Bremerton and in the inner and outer coastline. More storm photos below:

