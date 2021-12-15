Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

First Day Hikes on Oregon Coast Coming Up, Free State Park Parking

Published 12/15/21 at 5:49 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

First Day Hikes on Oregon Coast Coming Up, Free State Park Parking

(Oregon Coast) – Many things are still not quite the same on the Oregon coast with the pandemic and its lingering effects, but the natural aspects are still there and the hiking opportunities always abound. (Above: Fort Stevens)

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is planning plenty of First Day Hikes for New Years Day around the state, and a couple of them are on the Oregon coast. To help celebrate the new year, any state park that normally charges for parking will be free that day as well.

Numerous Guided 2022 First Day Hikes are set for several state parks on January 1, 2022 and the normal $5 day-use parking fee is waived for the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit.

“Whatever your choice - a guided hike, exploring a park trail on your own, or enjoying everything a state park offers - starting out the year in the outdoors can begin a new tradition or keep a longstanding family tradition alive,” said Lisa Sumption, director of OPRD. “January 1 also marks the beginning of the yearlong Oregon State Parks centennial commemoration.”

There's a list of all guided hikes and their details at the Oregon State Parks event calendar. There's a chance more may be added, OPRD said, and they urge you to check that page as the day draws closer.

Currently, the two First Day Hikes planned for the Oregon coast include Fort Stevens State Park near Warrenton and Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park at Florence.

At Fort Stevens, the hike begins at 10 a.m. Meet at the main parking lot. The hike covers approximately one mile with brief interpretive stops along the way, lasting about an hour and a half.

OPRD said it's an unimproved natural surface with no elevation change, so it's an easy hike. Views along the way include the Columbia River, Trestle Bay and a variety of historic landmarks. You'll likely get exposed to winds along the way, OPRD said. Restrooms are nearby.

“All dogs must be on leash at all times while in state parks,” OPRD said. “There will not be any commemorative pins available this year.”


Courtesy Travel Lane County

At Florence's Honeyman, it's a moderate level hike that goes for 1.5 miles and runs approximately two hours. You'll be accompanied by a park ranger after you meet in the front of the Historic Lodge near Cleawox lake, where the hike will start at 10 a.m.

“Learn about the history of the park and the role the civilian conservation corps had within the park,” OPRD said. “Also, learn who Jessie Honeyman was and why the park is named after her. Please note trails may not accommodate strollers or other mobility devices.”

OPRD said you'll want to bring gloves and rain gear (just in case), as well as a sweatshirt or jacket, along with drinking water. Sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended.

Fogarty Beach near Depoe Bay



