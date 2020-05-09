Fire Watch, Red Flag Warning for Oregon, Washington Coast; Some Areas Ban Fires

Published 09/05/20 at 7:41 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Extremely low humidity and high winds have created some potentially dangerous situations across Oregon and Washington, even affecting the coastlines. The National Weather Service (NWS) is urging extreme caution with flames of any kind, now even on the Oregon and Washington coast. It’s resulted in a Red Flag Warning and a Fire Watch issued for early in the week along the beach towns and coast range hills, from Westport, Washington down through Florence, Oregon. A handful of south coast parks have banned fiames of any kind, and Lincoln County has banned any fires on the beach or in county parks..

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday, for the upper half of the Oregon coast and the southern Washington coast. The NWS said this is because of low humidity and fairly high winds, which greatly add to the risk of a quickly-spreading wildfire.

This has also led to an official Fire Watch issued by the NWS, in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, due to extremely low humidity. The Fire Watch is also for the southern Washington coast and northern Oregon coast.

“Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas,” the NWS said. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has banned fires of any kind in some south coast beach parks, including William Tugman, Bullards Beach State Park, Harris Beach and Umpqua Lighthouse, among a couple of others.

Lincoln County has banned fires on beaches or in county parks. The ban applies to wood, charcoal and other flame sources that cannot be turned off, according to the county website. These include the town's of Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, Waldport, Seal Rock and Yachats.

So far, OPRD has not banned fires in other parks, such as on the upper half of the Oregon coast, nor have any coastal cities outright banned beachfires aside from Lincoln County.

The forecast for those sections of both states has drastically changed since earlier this week, including no 100-degree weather for Portland.

Now southern Washington’s coast and the bulk of the Oregon coast are looking to be in the 70s close to the beaches for much of the week, then rising drastically to upper 80s to 90s if you head just a little ways inland.

From Sunday onward, temps will be mostly in the upper 60s to 70s and mostly to all sunny, though inland areas like Nehalem, Astoria or Toledo will be sizably hotter, closer to valley temps. It’s a similar forecast for the whole of the week, through Saturday, for both the upper and southern portions of the Oregon coast. See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

