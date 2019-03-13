Festival of Illusions Returns to Wow the Central Oregon Coast Town of Lincoln City

Published 03/13/2019 at 4:13 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Come spring break, one central Oregon coast town will be stranger (and funnier) than reality. It’s magic time in Lincoln City, where the Festival of Illusions returns for almost two weeks of mystical frivolity, March 24 through April 4.

All of it takes places at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, where it’s offering daytime activities including drop-in art workshops and evening performances by jugglers, mentalists, magicians and physical comedians from around the world. Advance tickets, reserved seating for the first time ever, are on sale now.

A high point to the lineup that is new: nationally-recognized physical comedian Angel Ocasio, who performs in both English and Spanish. He’s a graduate of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, and has performed with everyone from Pink Martini to Wayne Newton. He’s also been named the Clowns of America International “Clown of the Year.” Ocasio will be the featured act at 7 pm Wednesday, April 3.

The schedule also includes another Festival of Illusions premiere: Iman Lizarazu, on Friday, March 29. Lizarazu comes from the Basque region of France. As the child of a dancer, she grew up backstage at the Bolshoi Ballet and other companies. Later, she dove into the study of juggling and circus skills in Dresden before she dedicated herself to physics and math. In fact, she holds a PhD in astrophysics. Lizarazu is a member of both Clowns Without Borders and Doctors Without Borders, and has taken her special blend of mime, juggling and comedy around the world. In Lincoln City, she’ll perform her engaging 75-minute solo show, “Basquette Quese.”

The 2019 Festival of Illusions schedule also features international mime and comedian Rudi Galindo, magician Jeff Evans, plate-spinner Henrik Bothe, mentalist Brian Ledbetter, Super Perfect Awesome Man Stefano Iaboni, and of course, two shows by The Amazing Bubble Man. This central Oregon coast favorite for all ages is planned to coincide with two special weeks: the Oregon public schools’ spring break of March 25-29, and the Washington public schools’ version from April 1-5.

“We’ve got one more surprise up our sleeves in 2019: Reserved Seating,” said Niki Price of the Lincoln City Cultural Center. “In the past, all Festival of Illusions seating was first come, first served, and you had to get in line early to sit in the front row. This year we’re offering everyone the opportunity to choose their seats and reserve them in advance through our website, lincolncityculturalcenter.org. You can also drop by the LCCC Thursday through Monday, or call us at 541-994-9994.”

All evening shows begin at the same time: 7 pm, with doors open at 6:30 pm. Thanks to the festival’s premier sponsors, Oregon State Credit Union and Amy Graham at Taylor & Taylor Real Estate, and the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau, evening show tickets are $8 for youth ages 6-18, and $15 for adults 19 and older. Tickets are on sale now at the center’s website, www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org (click “Buy Tickets”), by calling 541-994-9994, or in person at the Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, located inside the LCCC.

Members of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, which is a nonprofit arts and culture organization that relies upon donations from the public, will receive get $2 off every ticket they purchase. March is Membership Month, and it just takes a few minutes to join; for details, call 541-994-9994.













