Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Festival of Illusions Returns to Wow the Central Oregon Coast Town of Lincoln City

Published 03/13/2019 at 4:13 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Festival of Illusions Returns to Wow the Central Oregon Coast Town of Lincoln City

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Incredible specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals in full force now
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Fantastic Deals for Winter
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms everywhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials abound
In Newport:
Specials and deals like crazy
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Many specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Come spring break, one central Oregon coast town will be stranger (and funnier) than reality. It’s magic time in Lincoln City, where the Festival of Illusions returns for almost two weeks of mystical frivolity, March 24 through April 4.

All of it takes places at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, where it’s offering daytime activities including drop-in art workshops and evening performances by jugglers, mentalists, magicians and physical comedians from around the world. Advance tickets, reserved seating for the first time ever, are on sale now.

A high point to the lineup that is new: nationally-recognized physical comedian Angel Ocasio, who performs in both English and Spanish. He’s a graduate of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, and has performed with everyone from Pink Martini to Wayne Newton. He’s also been named the Clowns of America International “Clown of the Year.” Ocasio will be the featured act at 7 pm Wednesday, April 3.

The schedule also includes another Festival of Illusions premiere: Iman Lizarazu, on Friday, March 29. Lizarazu comes from the Basque region of France. As the child of a dancer, she grew up backstage at the Bolshoi Ballet and other companies. Later, she dove into the study of juggling and circus skills in Dresden before she dedicated herself to physics and math. In fact, she holds a PhD in astrophysics. Lizarazu is a member of both Clowns Without Borders and Doctors Without Borders, and has taken her special blend of mime, juggling and comedy around the world. In Lincoln City, she’ll perform her engaging 75-minute solo show, “Basquette Quese.”

The 2019 Festival of Illusions schedule also features international mime and comedian Rudi Galindo, magician Jeff Evans, plate-spinner Henrik Bothe, mentalist Brian Ledbetter, Super Perfect Awesome Man Stefano Iaboni, and of course, two shows by The Amazing Bubble Man. This central Oregon coast favorite for all ages is planned to coincide with two special weeks: the Oregon public schools’ spring break of March 25-29, and the Washington public schools’ version from April 1-5.

“We’ve got one more surprise up our sleeves in 2019: Reserved Seating,” said Niki Price of the Lincoln City Cultural Center. “In the past, all Festival of Illusions seating was first come, first served, and you had to get in line early to sit in the front row. This year we’re offering everyone the opportunity to choose their seats and reserve them in advance through our website, lincolncityculturalcenter.org. You can also drop by the LCCC Thursday through Monday, or call us at 541-994-9994.”

All evening shows begin at the same time: 7 pm, with doors open at 6:30 pm. Thanks to the festival’s premier sponsors, Oregon State Credit Union and Amy Graham at Taylor & Taylor Real Estate, and the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau, evening show tickets are $8 for youth ages 6-18, and $15 for adults 19 and older. Tickets are on sale now at the center’s website, www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org (click “Buy Tickets”), by calling 541-994-9994, or in person at the Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, located inside the LCCC.

Members of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, which is a nonprofit arts and culture organization that relies upon donations from the public, will receive get $2 off every ticket they purchase. March is Membership Month, and it just takes a few minutes to join; for details, call 541-994-9994. Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Video: Two Tales of Oregon Coast Shipwrecks, from Warrenton and Depoe Bay
A pair of small history lessons from the Oregon coast
Mananita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, N. Oregon Coast
All the beaches of Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Wheeler in great detail
Festival of Illusions Returns to Wow the Central Oregon Coast Town of Lincoln...
The famed fest of magic comes back March 24 through April 4. Lincoln City events
Science Behind the Puffy, Bubbly Pillow Basalts of the Oregon Coast
All this happened along the Oregon coast some 14 to 40 million years ago. Geology, Yachats, Depoe Bay
Oregon Coast Luxury Hotels: the Upscale and the Dreamy
High-end amenities, the upscale atmosphere and sophisticated approach: lodgings in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport
Week-long Food Fest a 'Sea' Change for Mac n Cheese on Oregon Coast
Lincoln City explores the culinary pleasures of the macaroni and cheese dish Mar 16 - 23
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - List of Vacation Homes
Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats, Florence
Orcas Spotted Along Oregon Coast; Gray Whales Kicking Up Numbers
Two separate reports came in; probably heading for Columbia River

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details