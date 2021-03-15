Magic-Comedy of Festival of Illusions Returns to Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast’s more beloved all-age traditions returns for spring break, and it’s even live this time. Lincoln City’s 2021 Festival of Illusions gets under way on March 19 and runs through March 28, with actual live performances (with plenty of safe distance involved) – and a large variety of other safe activities.

All of it will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Performances include stunt comic Matt Baker, Louie Foxx the One Man Side Show and festival favorite magician Jeff Evans. There’s a Zoom Room visit with the Amazing Bubble Man and his sidekick, Jet Black Pearl. This year includes a new but COVID-safe activity: the creative Abracadabra Magic Art Kits, offered for easy pickup in the center’s Creative Quarantine shop, with all materials and instructions included.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Festival of Illusions, found online at tinyurl.com/85fdpvth or by calling 541-994-9994.

One of the longtime standing features of the Festival of Illusions is the Abra Cadabra Open Art Space, and it has undergone some changes, according to the center’s Niki Price.

“This year, Krista Eddy and the Creative Quarantine volunteers will be creating special magic trick art kits for families to take home and enjoy,” Price said. “They are planning three different tricks: Walk Through a Piece of Paper, Magically Appearing Color Drawing, and a surprise that has yet to be revealed. They will be available for pickup along with several other imaginative choices from the Creative Quarantine inventory.”

The public is invited to don a mask and drop by the LCCC, located inside the historic Delake School at the corner of NE 6th St. and Hwy. 101, just a few blocks north of the D River Wayside. The center will be open from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Sunday, as well as 30 minutes prior to each in-person performance.

New Ways to Enjoy the Festival

The Festival of Illusions may look a bit different this year, but there’s plenty of fun to be had at the Cultural Center. Lincoln County is fortunate to be working in the “Low Risk” COVID-19 category, but that still means that auditorium seating will be at 50% of capacity. Performers will be distanced from the first row, on-stage volunteering will be limited, and all the doors will be opened during intermission. The wearing of masks or facial coverings will be required for all patrons. There will be no sale of concessions at this year’s festival.

“We’ll be seating couples and family groups together, and allowing for ample space around each pod. That will allow us to seat between 75 and 100 people per show,” said Price. “We’ve also built the schedule with some flexibility, so that if we sell out a performance, we can add another show with the same act. So if you see ‘sold out’ on the online service, don’t despair.”

The annual Festival of Illusions was the first big event that the Cultural Center was forced to cancel, at the beginning of the statewide shutdown back in March 2020. Those 2020 magic shows were rescheduled for 2021, with all existing tickets to be honored with a show of the same or greater value. Not all the performers who were booked for 2020 can come to Lincoln City in 2021, but all existing tickets will be honored or refunded. For more information, contact Niki or Judy at 541-994-9994.

2021 Festival of Illusions SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, March 19 - 10 am to 4 pm Abra Cadabra Art Kits premiere in the CQ Art Packet Shop, 10 am

Saturday, March 20 - 10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open

Sunday, March 21 - 10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open -- 7 pm Opening Night performance: Stunt+Comedy with Matt Baker

Monday, March 22 - 2 pm Boredom Busting Balloon Class with Brett Belleque - 7 pm Online Show with The Amazing Bubble Man & Jet Black Pearl

Tuesday, March 23 - 7 pm Evening Performance: Louie Foxx The One Man Side Show

Thursday, March 25 - 10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open - 2 pm Matinee Performance: Amazement by Jeff Evans

Friday-Sunday, March 26, 27 and 28 - 10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open

Full festival info https://lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/festival-of-illusions/

