Events Center On Cannon Beach, Cape Falcon Areas of N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/27/21 at 4:46 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) - Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is partnering with a variety of other Oregon coast organizations to offer a slate of interactive and engaging public programs this fall and winter. (Above: Cape Falcon)

The season kicks off with a webinar introducing the Oregon King Tides project at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. For “King Tides in Your Neighborhood: Cape Falcon Marine Reserve,” CoastWatch Volunteer Coordinator Jesse Jones and the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve Program Coordinator Kristin Bayans will share about the history of king tides and the Oregon King Tides Project, now in its 12th year. See the full story here: First Oregon Coast King Tides Lecture of Season, Oct. 28

This interactive session is the first of a few along the Oregon coast this winter season and will focus on sites in and near Cape Falcon, as well as the north coast, that need documenting. Registration is required.

The annual King Tides Project, co-sponsored by CoastWatch and the Oregon Coastal Management Program, kicks off the winter with a series of high tides Nov. 5 to 7. Through this community science project, volunteer photographers document the reach of the year's highest tides - known as “king tides.”

In the upcoming weeks, Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is participating in two other events:



Oswald West Action Day, Noon, Oct. 30.





The Friends are partnering with Surfrider Foundation's Portland chapter, Trailkeepers of Oregon, and Oregon State Parks for a clean-up and costume event in Oswald West State Park. There will be two activities taking place between noon and 2 p.m.: trail maintenance (12 people max) and a beach clean-up (50 people max).

All you need is a bucket or bag, gloves, clothes you don't mind getting dirty, and a mask. The Friends is asking participants to arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to check in at the parking lot. Since this event is happening the day before Halloween, they are encouraging participants to show their holiday spirit and dress up. There will be a costume contest with prizes from the Surfrider Portland Chapter. Visit their Facebook page for registration information.

Friends of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series, 7 p.m., November 10.

The Cannon Beach Library and Friends of Haystack Rock present, “The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series.” The Nov. 10 talk on “Oregon's Blue Carbon Policy: Where We Are and What's Next” is sponsored by the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and features Bobby Hayden and Jazmin Dagostino from The Pew Charitable Trusts, Conserving Marine Life in the U.S.

These talks, which are being held virtually because of COVID-19, reflect appreciation for and research about the unique ecological region of the Oregon coast. They are free and open to the public.

Oregon recently positioned itself as a national and international leader on blue carbon when the Oregon Global Warming Commission adopted the first ever Natural and Working Lands Proposal that specifically recommended incorporating blue carbon into the state's climate goals and strategies. Many people and groups in Oregon had asked the Commission to go big on blue carbon and the Pew Charitable Trusts played a key role in bringing scientists and data analysts together to inform the blue carbon elements of the proposal.

But what is blue carbon anyway? What did the Oregon Global Warming Commission just recommend? What does it mean? And what's next?

In this talk, Dagostino and Hayden will start to address these questions, foster discussion about how to get involved, and release some new, emerging research to broaden the blue carbon conversation.



Hayden engages communities to conserve ocean and coastal resources on the U.S. West Coast. Before joining Pew, Hayden worked as a community organizing and communications for more than a decade. As the solutions stories and media manager with Climate Solutions, he worked to identify and engage new audiences for climate and clean energy campaigns throughout the Northwest. He also spent several years as the national representative for the Save Our Wild Salmon Coalition, mobilizing support to restore the Columbia-Snake River Basin, which has some of the world's best habitat for sustaining wild and steelhead salmon.

Dagostino works to leverage blue carbon accounting in state greenhouse gas inventories as a way to increase protections for coastal and marine habitats along the West and East coasts of the U.S. She grew up in both Veracruz, Mexico and Washington State in the U.S. Her passion for marine conservation led her to pursue a Bachelor of Science in marine biology degree at the University of Hawaii, Mānoa. While in Hawaii, she gained experience in marine research of intertidal communities and squid through working for the Kewalo Basin Marine Laboratory and Our Project In Hawaii's Intertidal (OPIHI). She also volunteered as a marine educator for the Waikiki Aquarium where she communicated the importance of native and endemic biodiversity.

Find out more at http://www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr.

Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted