Extraordinary Storm Sites of Oregon Coast on Video

Published 02/01/21 at 6:56 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – There's little that matches the stunning factor of major storm action on the Oregon coast. When the air and water gets whipped into a particular level of frenzy, all the stops are pulled, the gloves come off and all bets are on for a spectacular show.

Lucky for us humans we now have video to document these wanton, chaotically gorgeous moments. Here's some examples.





Likely the king of storm spots on all of Oregon's coast is at Shore Acres State Park, just a few miles from Coos Bay . There, the rocky reefs incline at just the right angle to bring all the energy of the wave sets in and then smack the abrupt rock cliffs of the locale. Nothing is dissipated it seems. Something here even appears to add force to the waves. Those foward chunks, the product of millions of years of things getting tilted and folded, help create larger monsters.

The cliffs are over 80 feet high, leaving those waves well over 120 feet high as they fire upwards. Even from the dry safety of the viewing building, these giants tower far above people's heads. It's awe-inspiring and yet humbling at the same time. This place makes you feel insignificant.

Farther down the Oregon coast, Bandon is no shirker to wild sights either. All those sea stacks huddled close together – either near famed Face Rock or elsewhere – create a myriad of barriers for the angry storm systems of this region. White caps seem to form out of nowhere up against the darker rock spires. Massive waves try desperately to top the barriers but rarely succeed and instead create watery explosions.

Wave Watching in Rockaway Beach Today was an incredible day for storm watching on the #TillamookCoast! If you are planning on heading coastward, please be careful, as there are several extreme weather warnings in effect. This video was taken just now in Rockaway Beach. Posted by Visit Tillamook Coast on Monday, November 13, 2017

Way up in Tillamook County (Tillamook Coast) on the north Oregon coast, the rocky islands aren't as plentiful as down south, but when storms get their grips on them it's a rarer treat. People aren't used to that. Especially at Rockaway Beach, where famed Twin Rocks normally sit a ways offshore in a fairly mellow state. It takes especially large breakers to make a scene here, but when they do it's eye-popping.

A quick look at today's stormy weather as we move closer to low tide. Hope everyone is staying safe this weekend! Posted by Visit Seaside, Oregon on Saturday, October 15, 2016

At Seaside, there are no rock monuments offshore, just flat beach and tideline. So it takes a lot of drama to make an impression here, and when storms manage this it's rather unique. The breakers are usually some 1,000 feet away from the Prom, so when they come up close to the Turnaround it's a main event. One thing that beach excels at is that weird, lightning-fast marauding sand that's propelled by high winds.

Big surf on Seaside Beach This weekend there will be big tides and big surf. Be sure to be careful and watch from a safe distance, these conditions create sneaker waves which can run up the beach quickly. Also aviod logs on the beach. It takes only a few inches of water to float a 5 ton log! Posted by Seaside Aquarium on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Or, as in this video from Seaside Aquarium, you see gigantic blobs of sea foam mixed with rough seas, making it a bizarre kind of washing machine scene on a massive scale.

Cape Kiwanda, courtesy Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department

