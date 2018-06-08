Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Excessive Heat Warning for Portland, Inland, While Oregon Coast Stays Cool

Published 08/06/2018 at 7:51 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Portland, Oregon) – An excessive heat warning has been issued for those in the Portland area and in the valley stretches of western Oregon, while the coastline will be the only respite for what will likely be 100-degree temps.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the excessive heat warning Monday, in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. on Thursday. Daytime temps will be from 98 to 103 in some places, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. The warning is in effect from southwest Washington down through the Eugene area.

“South winds aloft from a low offshore will increase dew point temperatures into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday,” the NWS said. “This means this stretch of warm weather will have more humid conditions than the previous heat waves this season, and that the temperatures may feel a few degrees warmer than they actually are.”

Haze from wildfire smoke to the south will also be a problem for the Willamette Valley. Portland should fare better, but the smog index may rise to medium making it uncomfortable for some with breathing issues.

“Light north to northwest winds near the surface will keep the smoke at the lower levels mostly south of Eugene,” the NWS said.

Meanwhile, the Oregon coast will stay clear of any real heat, but it will rise to a slightly uncomfortable 73 on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be light, which increases the heat factor on the sands as the ocean reflects back the sun. You’ll want to also hold on to lots of suntan protection.

For those without air conditioning, the beach towns will be the only escape. Finding rooms there will be problematic; you’d best start looking now. See the Oregon Coast Heatwave Lodging Availability report.

It won’t be all sun and fun, however. The forecast calls for mostly sunny on Tuesday, sunny on Wednesday and partly sunny on Thursday. Nighttime lows on the beaches will be at a soothing 57 degrees.

On Friday, a chance of showers arrives for both the Oregon coast and in the inland valley. Inland, it's a very small chance, however, with the same forecast for Saturday. Luckily, temps cool into the lower 80s for the that portion of the state.

