Find Oregon Coast Lodging Availability for Heatwave, July

(Oregon Coast) – A massive exodus to the Oregon coast is expected for the next several days, and especially during the weekend this will mean most lodgings, hotels, motels and vacation rentals will be filled up.

Where to find availability for this heatwave? See the links here or keep scrolling for those who may still have openings.

Yachats lodgings including Waldport Lodging.

Newport lodgings

Nearby, Depoe Bay hotels, motels and rentals feature more wave drama up against these basalt cliffs, along with wondrous whale watching possibilities.

Lincoln City has the largest array of lodgings along the entire Oregon coast and more than most cities.

In the Three Capes Area, you're dealing with lots of scenic revelations at Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts and Sand Lake. 25 miles of hidden spots sit here. Or strictly Pacific City lodgings

Up north, past Tillamook, Bayocean and Garibaldi, there is Rockaway Beach and Nehalem Bay lodgings that allow you cool off.

See Manzanita Lodging, Inns, Motels

Upscale and full of ways to spoil yourself are typical of the lodgings in Cannon Beach.

A few miles away, Seaside lodgings, motels and rentals sit either right along the historic Prom or a close walk to the beaches.

Make sure to call any lodging you're interested in as last-minute availability may change.

