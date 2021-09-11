Webinars Feature Emerging Researchers, Future of Oregon Coast Science

Published 11/09/21 at 12:52 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Two upcoming webinars on the subject of the Oregon coast will feature a handful of up-and-coming scientists who are studying various aspects of this ocean's environment. November 10 and November 17 bring a variety of emerging researchers, as a continued part of Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition's 50th anniversary celebration, which has featured leading national experts on the future of the near-shore areas of this region.

Oregon Shores board member Ed Joyce has assembled these two engaging sessions devoted to “New Directions in Coastal Science and Management,” and he will serve as the moderator on them as well. The first takes place on Wednesday, November 10, at 6 p.m., the second a week later, on November 17, also at 6 p.m. The events are free and open to all.

What is the future of ocean science in and around the Oregon coast? The answer to that lies with these young scientists who will describe their research efforts.

The registration link for the Nov. 10 event is at this link.

And the one for Nov. 17 is at this link.

The three speakers for the first panel on Nov. 10 include John Stepanek, graduate student in the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University, on carbon storage in sand dune ecosystems; Graham Klag, recent M.S. from Evergreen State College and now executive director of the North Coast Watershed Association (and Oregon Shores board member), on restoration of Silverspot Butterflies and the violets they depend upon; and Kaegan Scully-Engelmeyer, recent graduate of Portland State University's Earth, Environment and Society PhD program, on his studies of pesticide runoff from forestry and its impact on aquatic bivalves.

Speakers for the second panel are Chelsea Batavia, Environmental Scientist with the Delta Stewardship Council in California, and a PhD graduate and postdoctoral researcher with Oregon State University's Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society, on the complex interactions of science and ethics; Amila Hadziomerspahic, a PhD candidate in Applied Economics at Oregon State University, on how tsunami risk affects the housing market; and Steve Pacella, PhD from Oregon State University and now an ecologist with the Pacific Coastal Ecology Branch of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development, on how acidification due to climate change affects West Coast estuaries.

For more information about this event, contact Ed Joyce, (267) 229-8862, edjoyce1590@gmail.com.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















Bandon, courtesy Manuela Durson















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted