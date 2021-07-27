Living Paintings, Art, Music, Environment Come Together at New Oregon Coast Festival

Published 07/27/21 at 1:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - A first of its kind on the north Oregon coast, a new festival in Cannon Beach combines the environment with the art world in this former artist colony. On September 16 through 19 the town celebrates that unique mix with the Earth & Ocean Arts Festival.

Here, one of the main events is a live art project that will create the world's largest sea star entirely made up of people. After all, Cannon Beach is a burgh where art and the natural surroundings come together in especially conspicuous ways.

Look for these highlights:

Live Performance Installations and Roving Performers: Various public spots in Cannon Beach become participatory theater via the efforts of award-winning San Francisco group We Players. They are an ensemble that has received national acclaim for their unique way of integrating places into the theater production. Look for them to perform parts of their sold-out production PSYCHOPOMP, where the group creates vibrant and unforgettable mythological characters.

Art For the Sky to Create World's Largest Sea Star: The public is invited to be part of this, as people get formed together on this north Oregon coast beach and become a gigantic sea star – a living painting. The live art project will be coordinated by Art for the Sky, a group that is known for such large-scale and individualistic creations, with people photographed from the sky. Over a span of twenty years, Art for the Sky founder Daniel Dancer has completed over 300 projects, in 44 states and eight countries with the help of more than 150,000 participants.

Dualing Easels: A Unique Painting Experience: Participants watch as painters Michael Orwick & Anton Pavlenko, with their own distinct styles and color palettes, simultaneously begin paintings then switch canvases several times before finishing the canvases.

Gallery Events: Each of Cannon Beach's art galleries will feature the work of their artists with strong environmental connections during the weekend and several galleries will host special guest artists who will offer demonstrations and meet the public.

Farm to Fork Dinner & We Players Performance: Iron Chef Goes Coastal winner Jonathan Hoffman will cater this exclusive limited attendance culinary event that will also feature a performance by San Francisco based theater group, We Players, who will perform an uplifting tribute of songs and stories about our ocean environment. Cost is $150, a fundraiser for the festival's five featured non-profit organizations.

Raku Pottery Firing on the Beach: Ending with a burst of flame and smoke that creates the iridescent sheen of raku pottery, ceramic artists Dave and Boni Deal will fire a raku piece on the beach for the public to view.

In addition to showcasing art inspired by the natural world and encouraging stewardship, Earth & Ocean Arts Festival is a fundraiser for five North Oregon Coast based environmental non-profits including: North Coast Land Conservancy, Wildlife Center of the North Coast, Friends of Haystack Rock, Sea Turtles Forever, and Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

Festival passes are $50 per person and include all festival events (excluding Thursday's dinner) and entry in a prize drawing worth $500 in gift certificates for use at participating Cannon Beach galleries. A total of $25 from every festival pass sold will be donated directly to the participating non-profit organizations. Admission to festival events is free for children 12 and younger, excluding the Thursday dinner. Adults and children can participate free in the Art For The Sky live art sea star by registering online.

For more information, to purchase passes or register for the Art For The Sky live art sea star, visit cbgallerygroup.com

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













We Players courtesy photo









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted