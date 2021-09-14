Central Oregon Coast's D River Access Under Ocean Health Advisory

Published 09/14/21 at 5:16 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A popular central Oregon coast beach is now under a health advisory after unsafe levels of fecal bacteria were found in the waves. Lincoln City's D River access is the subject of the advisory from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), saying visitors should stay out of the waves and keep clear of any contact with the water until the advisory has been lifted.

OHA conducts testing of a handful of Oregon coast beaches on a regular basis, and if a contaminant is found it sends out such warnings. Testing continues each day until the bacteria is gone. These advisories usually only last a day to a few days.

“Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses,” OHA said in a release. “Children, elderly and those with a compromised immune system should use extra caution as they are more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.”

The agency said visitors should stay out of nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, and avoid any water that is discolored in any way. Also, stay away from any runoff flowing into the ocean: contamination tends to be higher in such water sources.

Ocean waters can get tainted from sources on the beaches and from the inland area, such as runoff from stormwater, failing septic systems from homes or businesses, or sewer overflows. Animal waste from livestock, wildlife or pets can also be a cause. This is why some towns discourage feeding the gulls as they can contaminate streams, tideline waves and beaches.

“Even if there is no advisory in effect, avoid swimming in the ocean within 48 hours after a rainstorm,” the OHA said.

While this advisory is in effect for the D River area, it does not affect other central Oregon coast areas or beaches of Lincoln City. Even so, OHA said normal beach activities in the spot will be safe, such as walking, picnicking, flying kites, etc.

For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).

