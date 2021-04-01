Enjoying Beaches More: Different Oregon Coast Travel Advice

Published 01/04/21 at 6:45 PM PDT

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Looking for more ways to enjoy the Oregon coast or Washington coast? Or maybe you're a first-timer, and you're not sure what to hit first when you hit these shores. (Above: Depoe Bay area, Devil's Punchbowl marine gardens)

Here's some rather different travel advice.

The important thing is to keep your eyes open and keep your options open. Oregon Coast Beach Connection suggests you bag the itineraries – certainly strict ones. It helps to keep a few goals in mind, perhaps - places you want to see. But be prepared to branch out from there.

A lot of people find ordered itineraries helpful, but generally these just don't seem to work. Granted, you could wind up failing, making mistakes, happening upon the wrong place at the wrong time or just exploring and not finding something that engages you. There is that chance.

“But we personally will just pop into a beach or a place and if it doesn't fit for whatever reason we pop back out and keep exploring,” wrote Oregon Coast Beach Connection in a statement several years ago.

So the point is to get into a state of mind where you're noticing more things. Keep your mind and eyes open. Take a minute to look at a few details. Above: Cape Sebastian, south coast

Look for the quirky or amusing in a beach scene, wherever you've wandered to. It may lead you to more clues.

Things to look for: an opening in the shrubbery that looks like it's a path to the beach, especially if there's a gravel pullout there with no signage. Gravel pullouts are a good sign there could be a hidden spot. Above: Yachats, Oregon

When you're on the beach, look north into the distance or south. Does something catch your eye a few miles away? Get back onto 101 and see if you can find it.

Poke Around.

Take a few minutes to just look at some of the rocks and the patterns in them. There's a lot of beauty in them – of course. But maybe something will pique your curiosity. Or maybe it's a bird or other wildlife that interests you, or you'll notice another little pathway on a beach you hadn't seen before. Look at the tidepools (but don't touch, of course). Above: Rockaway Beach

You may see weird manmade objects on such journies, like the mysterious chunk of concrete that was at Devil's Punchbowl (at least it used to be there.) It looked like the hatch in LOST.

Finally, dare to be a nerd and ask questions about what’s around you – even if it’s only to yourself. Why does something look that way on this bit of Oregon coast you’re wandering? Then maybe go to the net and search for it. Use the name of the place and the word “geology” next to it, as in “hug point geology.” You may find an interesting rabbit hole that will lead you to other discoveries on the coastline for nex time.

Chances are Oregon Coast Beach Connection has that kind of answer, actually. See the search box on the home page.

Oceanside

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

