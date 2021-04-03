Devils Lake Campground Reopens Camping | Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

Published 03/04/21 at 6:30 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Yet another happy camper scene on the central Oregon coast: Lincoln City’s Devils Lake State Recreation area will reopen camping on April 5, with reservations taken as of next week. (Photo courtesy OPRD)

Camping at the Oregon coast favorite was closed down more than a year ago because of COVID-19 emergency restrictions, a situation that caused revenue shortfall in all Oregon State Parks and thus a lack of staffing. Though the majority of restrictions have been lifted on outdoor areas long ago, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is only now starting to catch up on rehiring personnel to fully operate state parks.

Now, for the Devils Lake campground, visitors will be able to reserve campsites and yurts up to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 8 for all stays April 5 and beyond.

In a change from previous years, yurts will require a reservation and minimum two-night stay, and OPRD is imposing a rest day between reservations to allow for deep cleaning. Reservations can be made from one day to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 8 through OPRD’s partner site, oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 800-452-5687.

“We are thrilled to be able to reopen this popular and beloved park. With cleaning and safety protocols in place, I’m confident we can do so in a manner that’s safe for visitors and staff alike,” said Park Manager Janie Lascano.

The hiker/biker camp will remain closed until further notice. Some services may be reduced, and visitors should check ahead at stateparks.oregon.gov for the latest information.

OPRD said visitors still need to adhere to safety protocols while visiting Oregon coast state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks, visit the COVID-19 FAQ page.

Devils Lake and the Devils Lake State Recreation Area campground are located right in the heart of Lincoln City, they’re a short walk from each other (the campground is not right on the water). It has 87 campsites, 28 with full hookups, and 10 yurts. The campground is within walking distance to the beach at D River State Recreation Site. More information about the park is on the Oregon State Parks official website at stateparks.oregon.gov.

There is no boat launch from the campground. The closest public boat launch is located 3 miles south at East Devils Lake State Recreation Area, or 3 miles north at Regatta Grounds. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

