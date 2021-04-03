Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Devils Lake Campground Reopens Camping | Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

Published 03/04/21 at 6:30 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Devils Lake Campground Reopens Camping | Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Yet another happy camper scene on the central Oregon coast: Lincoln City’s Devils Lake State Recreation area will reopen camping on April 5, with reservations taken as of next week. (Photo courtesy OPRD)

Camping at the Oregon coast favorite was closed down more than a year ago because of COVID-19 emergency restrictions, a situation that caused revenue shortfall in all Oregon State Parks and thus a lack of staffing. Though the majority of restrictions have been lifted on outdoor areas long ago, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is only now starting to catch up on rehiring personnel to fully operate state parks.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Now, for the Devils Lake campground, visitors will be able to reserve campsites and yurts up to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 8 for all stays April 5 and beyond.

In a change from previous years, yurts will require a reservation and minimum two-night stay, and OPRD is imposing a rest day between reservations to allow for deep cleaning. Reservations can be made from one day to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 8 through OPRD’s partner site, oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 800-452-5687.

“We are thrilled to be able to reopen this popular and beloved park. With cleaning and safety protocols in place, I’m confident we can do so in a manner that’s safe for visitors and staff alike,” said Park Manager Janie Lascano.

The hiker/biker camp will remain closed until further notice. Some services may be reduced, and visitors should check ahead at stateparks.oregon.gov for the latest information.

OPRD said visitors still need to adhere to safety protocols while visiting Oregon coast state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks, visit the COVID-19 FAQ page.

Devils Lake and the Devils Lake State Recreation Area campground are located right in the heart of Lincoln City, they’re a short walk from each other (the campground is not right on the water). It has 87 campsites, 28 with full hookups, and 10 yurts. The campground is within walking distance to the beach at D River State Recreation Site. More information about the park is on the Oregon State Parks official website at stateparks.oregon.gov.

There is no boat launch from the campground. The closest public boat launch is located 3 miles south at East Devils Lake State Recreation Area, or 3 miles north at Regatta Grounds. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

STAYING WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE


Inn at Lincoln City

Ocean Breeze Hotel.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW







Devils Lake Campground Reopens Camping | Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

Photos above courtesy OPRD



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Devils Lake Campground Reopens Camping | Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast
Yet another happy camper scene on the central Oregon coast: Lincoln City's Devils Lake State Recreation area will reopen
Yachats Then and Now: The Old and Newer Oregon Coast Frozen in Time
Old photographs of Yachats inspire particular delight. Newport, Depoe Bay, Florence. History
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Promenade Celebrates Centennial With Contests, Expe...
Seaside is celebrating throughout the entire year with a host of ways to dig into history
Belt of Venus: the Other Side of Oregon / Washington Coast Sunset
From an astronomer, inside look into the floating phenom called the Belt of Venus. Weather, science
How Bandon's Face Rock Was Created A Wild S. Oregon Coast Geologic Tale
Somewhere over 201 to 56 million years old; reveals other surprises in Bandon rocks. Geology, science
Washington Coast's Grays Harbor Closed to Crabbing, Except Westport
Parts of the central Washington coast are closed to recreational Dungeness crabbing due to the presence of marine toxins.
Serene and Surreal at Yachats, Where Oregon Coast Drama A Constant | Video
Rocky slabs and shelves, surreal and pointy in many spots, with crevices and blowholes. Newport, travel tips, Florence
Small Quake Shakes Off Oregon Coast This Weekend As Another Rattles Alaska
It took place about 250 miles off the south coast; three people reported feeling it. Coos Bay, Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted