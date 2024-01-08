Deputies Respond to Two Armed Threats on N. Oregon Coast, One on Beach

Published 1/08/24 at 7:25 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Deputies from the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) along with other law enforcement agencies on the north Oregon coast had to respond to two different armed threats in the last week. One was at a residence in Hebo, but the other took place on the beach at Rockaway Beach. (Photos TCSO)

No one was injured and both suspects were in taken in, but things could've gone sideways at numerous points in time.

The first incident started on New Year's Eve, December 31, as Oregon State Police were called to Rockaway Beach's main wayside to investigate reports of a man pointing a gun on the beach.

As Oregon coast beaches fall under the jurisdiction of OSP, they were dispatched first. They were soon joined by officers from Manzanita Police and TCSO deputies. On the beach, they found 34-year-old John Kim Vo from Watseco (near Barview), acting erratically. Vo ignored police commands and began walking south on the beach. At one point he brandished a knife and continued walking away, TCSO said.

“TCSO Deputy Sean Ahlers, was able to get close enough to use his taser to subdue Vo,” said TCSO on social. “An OSP Trooper also tased Vo and officers were then able to handcuff Vo and take him safely into custody.”

According to Ahlers, the entire incident took considerable time and distance: a whole hour and a half and 1.5 miles.

Deputies then discovered just how dangerous things had actually gotten.

"The object hidden inside the white sock that Vo pointed at officers was found to be a loaded handgun," Ahlers said.

On Saturday, January 6, sheriff deputies were called to yet another incident involving weapons, this time at Hebo in south county.

“Deputies responded to the Salmon Drive area of Hebo, for a report that a resident of the area, James Franklin, 53, was threatening several of his neighbors with weapons and acting erratic,” TCSO said.

Deputies arrived to find the man passed out on a neighbor's lawn, wearing a holster with a pistol in it. They soon found more weapons on him, which included several knives and other weapons.

TCSO said Franklin is a convicted felon and not allowed to have any weaponry.

Eventually they discovered the pistol was a loaded pellet gun, and they found several pellet rifles.

All were seized by deputies.

Paramedics were called as well.

Once in custody and during his medical care, Franklin wracked up a stream of victims, attacking numerous individuals and injuring them.

TCSO Cpl. Barnett said he not only injured officers but two paramedics. He spit on a paramedic and firefighter, kicked a Corrections Deputy in the face, kicked an OSP officer in the chest while at the jailhouse, and he kicked Barnett in the chest while at the hospital.

“There were six separate victims, and Franklin was booked on eight misdemeanors and one felony charge,” TCSO said.

Franklin wracked up numerous charges, including Criminal Trespass 2, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Aggravated Harassment, Assault of a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest. He was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.

Cpl. Barnett said the man gave officers a little reprieve when he passed out, though it didn't last long.

Also assisting with the call were Tillamook 911, Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District, and Tillamook Ambulance.

Violent incidents on Oregon coast beaches are luckily very rare.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

