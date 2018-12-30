Depoe Bay's Insanely Cool Off-The-Beaten-Path Attractions: Oregon Coast Travel Tips

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - Cajoling yet chaotic: let's face it, the Depoe Bay area is rugged and gorgeous -but it's also unforgiving. On this part of the central Oregon coast, you're always getting an eyeful, and while that beauty is often fraught with dangers, it's a constant stream of discoveries as well. So much amazing stuff is crammed into one little area, and it's not always obvious.

The region in and around Depoe Bay has so many secret attractions, there's no way you could visit them all in one day. There's that much packed into the tiny town.

First up in your journey of discovery: North Point. It's a hidden little access tucked away behind some neighborhood streets. Look for Vista Ave. at the north end of town and take that westward.

When parking here, don't be a jerk. It is a residential area. Once you find a spot, you'll encounter an incredible chunk of cliffline you won't forget. The basalt rock here is absolutely unique along the entire Oregon coast. One section looks as if rock had somehow grown over remnants of a railroad track; another feels like a small basement, complete with small steps embedded in the rock taking you down. Then there's the wild vibrations of the place: when the wave action is big enough you can feel the basalt cliff actually shake a tiny bit. It's eye-popping.





Did you ever notice that intriguing arm of basalt that stretches out in the distance, as seen from downtown Depoe Bay? That's it. You can walk on part of that and actually look back at the town from the seaward side (top photo).





Next up is South Point St.: the geographic opposite of North Point. This is also part of a neighborhood, and the street dead-ends on a similar set of basalt cliffs. These are also spectacular, but a little more dangerous because there's plenty of that green seaweed-like goo making things slippery.

Behind Depoe Bay's downtown lie two astounding little viewpoints. One is more or less behind the building housing the visitor center: Walk west on Ellingson and about fifty feet later you're standing at a hidden viewpoint, coming complete with a bench.

Here, you're essentially on Coast Dr., which meanders north to south along the cliffs and forest. Walk another block south and you'll find Depoe Scenic View Area – perhaps among the tinniest parks in the world. Once you walk up its pathway you'll find a clearing barely 20 square feet, a bench, and a wondrous view.

There is yet another secret cove below Depoe Bay: this one is found at the bluff hosting Inn at Arch Rock. Their walkway is the only access down there (at least one that's safe). It's worth staying there just to explore the tiny cove, and the views are non-stop action as well.

There's even more lurking within Depoe Bay itself and at the various parks and viewpoints surrounding it, including Rodea Point, the Ben Jones Bridge viewpoint, secret paths along Otter Loop Road or areas like like Fogarty Beach or Boiler Bay.

