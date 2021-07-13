Depoe Bay's Intense Colors During Day and Night: Central Oregon Coast Photo Explorations

Published 07/13/21 at 6:07 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Along these shores, there are moments that colors are the true attraction, yet there's more to the striking colors of the Oregon coast than just dusk. Some of the truly wildest shades come after the sun falls away below that horizon. In fact, no two sunsets are the same along these shores, and certainly the hues that come after dark are different from night to night as well.

Depoe Bay has an interesting way of showing this off.





The central Oregon coast town has some intriguing interactions happening with the way it is lit up at night. The surf close to its rocky shoreline gets fired up by streetlamps and giant lights that point their way out to sea, guiding the many vessels that wander in and out of that tiny harbor.

Consequently, given the right balance of post-sunset color explosions on the horizons and enough darkness at the shoreline, the normally-crazed waves can acquire these surreal shades, such as the two above – both taken a little ways after the sun has gone down.

The palettes are never-ending.

On other days, such as this one in June, thick, humid air produces amazing moments around sunset. Purple tinges explode and shift minute-by-minute. This was taken at at Depoe Bay's tiny Depoe Bay View Park just a few moments after the sun had gone down.

Not to be outdone, nearby Cape Foulweather yielded this impressive sight once late at night. A long exposure reveals star movement and plenty of colors in the night sky that humans can't see. A fishing boat far out at sea looks like a star fallen on the horizon. Waves become ghostly washes of white in a long exposure, and there are deep and dark colors out there in the sky that only cameras reveal.





Sometimes, however, the prettiest scenes are the simplest. Depoe Bay's bridge and the glow of its streetlights, traffic and buildings can make for especially calming moments. Best of all, the human eye can see this fairly well on its, making it easy to really live in the moment in this part of the central Oregon coast. The sounds this place makes are equally captivating: beneath you is the slow crash of light waves on the banks of the baymouth, often a deep thud mixed with tinnier splashing sounds. Then seagulls erupt periodically in manic caw's, altogether creating an atmosphere that's energizing and calming at the same time.

For more on the central Oregon coast and Depoe Bay, see the Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

